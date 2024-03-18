The Best Dishes Eater SF Editors Ate This Week: March 18

There’s certainly no shortage of excellent food to be found in San Francisco and the Bay Area — but there’s plenty worth skipping, too. Luckily for you, Eater editors dine out several times a week (or more) and we’re happy to share the standout dishes we encounter as we go.

Here’s the best of everything the Eater SF team has eaten recently. Check back weekly for more don’t-miss dishes.

Mussels with pasta at Hog Island Oyster Co.

I’m a firm believer in the value of regularly reminding yourself why you love to live where you do. For me, that sometimes means a long walk through Golden Gate Park, a run along Ocean Beach, or the simple sight of the Golden Gate Bridge from the top of my street. So on a recent weekday evening, I met a friend at the Ferry Building for dinner and since we had no plan we wandered through the building before deciding to amble out back and see if the infamously long line at Hog Island Oyster Co. might be worth braving. To our surprise and delight there was no wait at all for an outdoor table so we settled in to soak up the sparkling Bay Bridge views. Of course, we started with a platter of cold, briny bivalves followed by a bowl of plump and perfectly cooked mussels over a bed of pasta. (An upgrade well worth the $3 price tag.) It was a decadent dinner weeping with garlic, butter, and cream, and buffed out with hunks of tender honeynut squash. Picking the sweet mollusks from their shells and twirling them through that luxurious cream sauce as the sun set over the water made the meal feel like the kind of hedonistic delight usually reserved for vacations — or the end of a really bad week. But in this case and on this day, it was just one more reason to love living in this city by the bay. Hog Island Oyster Co., 1 Ferry Building 11A, The Embarcadero, San Francisco

— Lauren Saria, Eater SF editor

Tamale negro at Chicano Nuevo

The phenomenon of watching a movie you’ve heard or read about, that everyone’s talking over, and having that movie be better than you could have even imagined is a sensational phenomenon. Eating Abraham Nuñez’s tamale negro is just like that, a kind of psychic prodigal union after years of writing about Chicano Nuevo’s blockbuster squid ink maiz dish. The beef tongue stuffed inside like gifts in a stocking is rich, tremendous in depth, with the sherry braise shining in each morsel. Cheddar and Gouda give sharp creaminess to the dish, creating a holy trinity with the Baja-style crema, and the pickled peppers and white onions provide another range of complexity with their shared acidity. Taking over Evil Eye’s kitchen on Sundays and Mondays to build hype for his and partner Courtney Fujita’s imminent Mission Street opening, this is the ideal time to try Nuñez’s cuisine, whether it be the shrimp rolled taquitos or the titanic carne asada fries. This cook is sky-bound, bringing the punks and barflies to the clouds with him and his innovative, decadent tamales. Chicano Nuevo, San Francisco

— Paolo Bicchieri, Eater SF reporter

Lamb ravioli at Mama

It’s not officially spring — which starts on Tuesday, March 19, by the way — but when the time changed a week ago, it got me thinking about warmer weather and the shift in Bay Area produce. A dinner at Mama hinted at that upcoming spring-iness of dishes, with items such as an English pea risotto with roasted maitake on top. But what really stole the show was a roasted lamb shoulder ravioli special. The round ravioli were stuffed with tender lamb inside and they came served over a balsamic-laced sauce and topped with the requisite shaving of cheese. But it was the accompanying vegetables that punched up the flavor, including bits of charred broccolini and its flowers, but most importantly the bits of kumquat offset the lamb in a lovely way. The citrus-sweet bites of kumquat cut through the lamb and sauce in a way that my dining partner and I were surprised by. It was a subtle dish that just wows, much like everything else at this neighborhood restaurant in Oakland. If you’re looking to try a spot out during Oakland Restaurant Week and you still haven’t been to Mama, take this as a recommendation to try them out — or any other restaurant from the town you’ve been thinking about! — and help keep these businesses going. Mama, 388 Grand Avenue, Oakland

— Dianne de Guzman, Eater SF deputy editor