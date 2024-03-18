One of San Francisco’s Finest Vegan Restaurants Will Close This Month

One more vegan restaurant is on its way out of the Bay Area for good. Baia, a massive — and massively popular — Italian restaurant in Hayes Valley, will close on Saturday, March 30. In a statement on its website and an Instagram post, the restaurant’s team let fans know of the closure but did not provide a reason for shutting down. “We cherish the memories created within these four walls with all of you and our incredible team members,” the statement reads in part.

Baia joins a tumultuous time for Bay Area vegan restaurants, including Malibu’s Burgers and Soulely Vegan leaving Oakland. But unlike those businesses, the former of which is opening a new location in Marin and the latter reopening in a food hall, Baia will close its titanic space for good. The restaurant was well-loved as a luxe go-to before seeing the opera or a show at Davies Symphony.

A new restaurant opens in a classic Los Gatos location

One of the Peninsula’s most buzzy locations has flipped into a new restaurant once again. Eleven College Avenue is gone as the restaurant Dar takes over the same space, according to the Mercury News. Suhail Karimi, owner of Eleven College Avenue, told the paper that after four years in business, he’s ready to focus on his family. The team behind Dar, who’ll bring Aegean mussels and zahra to the city, come from Tamra Mediterranean Grill and Bella Saratoga.

Popular Santa Cruz chef quits out of the blue

One of Santa Cruz’s most popular upscale restaurants is going through a breakup. Chef Jeffrey Wall from Alderwood, which opened in 2020, suddenly quit his job on Friday, March 15. The Lookout reports no reason was given, though Wall and representatives for the restaurant confirmed the sudden departure. Wall came to the region after gaining national attention opening several restaurants including Kimball House in Decatur, Georgia.

Persian cake company partners with Michelin restaurant

Movida, the first Michelin guide-listed Persian restaurant in the Bay Area, will have a special dessert on the menu throughout Nowruz, the Persian New Year. The Bay’s Zibatreats, an Iranian American-owned bakery, is bringing rose-infused cakes, topped with rose-flavored frosting and 24-karat gold flake, to the restaurant through Saturday, March 23. The restaurant will host a big holiday party that day, too.