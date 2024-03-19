The Battle Between Michelin-Starred Quince and an Online Retailer Heats Up

The latest chapter in an ongoing legal battle between San Francisco’s Michelin-starred restaurant Quince and online retailer Quince.com is unfolding. The two similarly named businesses have duked it out for months over alleged brand confusion and trademark infringement, as the San Francisco Chronicle first reported in February. After failed attempts at negotiations and the retail brand’s rejection of a $12 million settlement offer from restaurant owners Michael and Lindsay Tusk, the Tusks are now seeking a preliminary injunction to keep the clothing and home brand from using the Quince name on any of its products. A jury trial between the two Quinces could be in the cards if a settlement isn’t reached; currently, a hearing regarding the preliminary injunction is scheduled for April 18, and a hearing on Quince.com’s motion to dismiss the case is set for June 6.

The Quince & Co. LLC restaurant group argues the online company’s use of the Quince name causes brand confusion for customers and damages its reputation. The Tusks claim several incidents show that customers are mistaking the 20-year-old restaurant for the online retailer, known for selling everything from linen duvet covers to luggage with a muted, minimalist aesthetic. The Chronicle reports that the restaurant allegedly received at least 15 Quince.com retail returns at its address; a customer also allegedly called the restaurant’s reservation line regarding an online order; and shopper complaints were filed with the Better Business Bureau under the restaurant’s name, rather than the intended online company, according to the Tusks.

Zachary Briers, an attorney for Quince.com, refutes some of the claims made by the restaurant, telling the Chronicle they’re “meritless.” In response to the restaurant’s claim of returned items, he told the Chronicle there was a brief mixup as the retail company changed mailing addresses and that FedEx mistakenly redirected packages with the old address to the restaurant. Meanwhile, he says the Better Business Bureau issue happened because Quince.com didn’t initially have a profile with the BBB, which it now does as “Quince clothing.”

The retailer’s recent foray into kitchen goods doesn’t help the matter. Both the Tusks and Quince.com released chef and steak knives under their respective names in January; the restaurant’s attorneys argue that Quince.com’s use of “Michelin-worthy cookware” in advertising could cause even more brand confusion between the two businesses given the restaurant’s three-starred status.

Now, the Tusks’ attorneys have filed evidence that allegedly contradicts what Quince.com CEO Sid Gupta has testified is the origin story of the name. Publicly and in a declaration in court, Gupta says the name Quince was selected “because it is short for ‘quintessential.’” On an episode of the podcast Stairway to CEO, Gupta repeats this line about quintessential, then adds in a different version: “Off the record, we were eating at a sister restaurant to a three-Michelin-star restaurant called Quince in SF, and we really love the name. And the restaurant we were eating at was not nearly as fancy, but quite good food. And so we said, ‘If it was good enough for a three-Michelin-star restaurant, then it might be good enough for us.’”

The podcast quote is not quite a smoking gun, according to Mark Punzalan, a partner and head of litigation at the law firm Chan + Punzalan who is not involved in the case. Punzalan explains that while the intent behind picking the same name is one of eight factors looked at in a trademark infringement case, the biggest overall test in court is proving that there’s brand confusion. “This happens all the time where there’s a public version of how you pick the name,” Punzalan says, “but behind the scenes, a lot of companies — let’s face it — we’re all reacting to the same stimuli in the world. So rarely ever do you see a completely new name for a company.”

Eater SF reached out to representatives of both Quince the restaurant and Quince the retail company and did not hear back in time for publication. This story will be updated, should we hear back.