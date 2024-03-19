Sugar-Dusted, Deep-Fried Malasadas Could Land at the Historic Ferry Building

Locals and tourists flock to the Ferry Building for both its sprawling farmer’s market and the array of restaurants and businesses housed inside. Now another local brand looks to be joining the ranks. The San Francisco Business Times reports that Ocean Malasada has filed a business registry for suite K1 at the Ferry Building, indicating that the San Francisco-based business is making moves to open a kiosk inside the food hall.

While the publication stresses that the filing is not a guarantee a lease is in the works, it would be an exciting move for both the Ferry Building and the business. Ocean Malasada began in the Sunset District home of owners Randy and Dee Santos in 2016. The couple sold Portuguese doughnuts at farmer's markets, for pickup out of a commissary kitchen in Daly City, and at Far From Paradise Cafe as of June 2023. Meanwhile, the Ferry Building is set to welcome another exciting new restaurant with the launch of Lunette from chef Nite Yun, formerly of Nyum Bai, which closed in 2022.

Historic beer relaunches this week

A historical San Francisco beer brand returns to shelves this week. North Coast Brewing Co. is attempting to recreate an American lager from Acme Brewing, a popular San Francisco brewery that operated from 1907 until its closure in 1954, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. It’s not the first attempt to bring the brewery back, however; North Coast acquired the Acme Brewing trademark in 1995 and attempted to resurrect beers from the older brand. A pale ale, brown ale, and an IPA — styles that were never actually produced by Acme but were popular at the time — launched in the 1990s and were eventually discontinued.

Craftsman Coffee opens new shop

Flora Grubb Gardens patrons know the strong coffee ways of Craftsman Coffee, which provided the plant shop with caffeine until September of last year. Now the coffee brand is opening a shop in its hometown base of Pacifica. The new space at 1750 Francisco Boulevard opens on Tuesday, March 19, with pastries from Rosalind Bakery during the week and Black Jet Baking Co. on the weekends.

It’s restaurant week season

This month restaurants across the Bay Area are running deals to lure in diners. Oakland Restaurant Week is already in full swing until Sunday, March 24. The first-ever Sausalito Restaurant Week launched on Monday, March 18, and runs until Sunday, March 24. But also on the horizon is Berkeley Restaurant Week, which starts on Thursday, March 21, and runs until the end of the month. The theme is mushrooms and as East Bay Nosh reports, “organizers have encouraged participants to have some mushroom-focused dishes on their menus.” See the full list of participating Berkeley restaurants on the VisitBerkeley.com website.