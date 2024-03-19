Everything San Franciscans Need to Know Ahead of This Week’s ‘Top Chef’ Premiere

There are few cooking television shows as competitive and high-stakes as Top Chef. Whether it’s misplacing a pea puree at a key moment in season 7 or launching the raw power of the Voltaggio Brothers, the show’s a big deal for food world pros. The show’s latest season, Top Chef: Wisconsin, debuts on Wednesday, March 20 at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. ET on Bravo and for streaming the following day on the Peacock app.

This time around, San Franciscans have a big reason to watch as three of the 15 challengers have ties to the Bay Area. There are lots of changes for the show’s 21st season, too. For the uninitiated and for those pumped to tune in for the first time to catch these three hometown heroes on the screen, here’s a basic primer for getting into the mix.

Top Chef is Bravo’s original cooking game show

If this is your first time entering the Top Chef-verse, it’s worth knowing that since it began airing in 2006 the show has been a kingmaker of sorts for the food famous. Coming from the minds behind the fashion-oriented competition show Project Runway, this show pits young buck chefs against each other for a final prize of $250,000 with contestant eliminations in each episode. Earlier seasons — prior to season 10 in some fans’ minds — were a bit more reality show-heavy with lots of interpersonal drama. As the show aged, not unlike a fine wine, so too did the tenor mellow, replaced by higher cooking skills. There are more than a dozen Top Chef spin-offs now, including Spanish-language renditions and Top Chef Suomi in Finland.

There are three San Francisco chefs on board this season

This season features Shuggie’s Trash Pie + Natural Wine co-owner and chef David Murphy, Dalida chef and co-owner Laura Ozyilmaz, and Rasika Venkatesa, formerly of one-Michelin-starred Mourad. One-fifth of the show’s entire cast will be San Francisco-based, though Venkatesa has spent time recently traveling through the state of Tamil Nadu in India researching the cuisine before opening her own restaurant. Murphy is well-loved for his cowboy hat and sustainable food antics, and Ozyilmaz is known for her powerhouse Presidio restaurant that gives Eastern Mediterranean cuisine a California twist.

A new judge is in the mix

Padma Lakshmi has left the building, choosing not to host for the first time in 20 seasons. Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons will still judge but season 10 winner Kristen Kish will take on judging duties this time around. Lakshmi told fans working the show was no longer sustainable, instead choosing to focus on her food-themed Hulu docuseries Taste the Nation. For food TV show fans, Kish might be familiar as she went on to make appearances on TruTV’s Fast Foodies, Travel Channel’s 36 Hours, National Geographic’s Restaurants at the End of the World, and Netflix’s Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, as well as later episodes of Top Chef.

The show’s flow is a bit different

For one, the show is longer than ever. Rather than the historic 42-minute runtime, this season will bump things to 75 minutes, though how the extra half hour is spent is unclear just yet. Entertainment Weekly reported another structural twist: at each Quickfire Challenge, a fast-acting activity typically sponsored by a corporate partner, contestants can now win money. That’s a change in comparison to seasons past wherein immunity could be gained by winning the Quickfire; in this latest season, that shield only comes from winning an Elimination Challenge.

Hello, Wisconsin!

This season takes place in the state of Wisconsin, in both Milwaukee and Madison. That means contestants will be tasked to incorporate local produce such as Midwest favorite Door County cherries and, yes, cheese. In a press release from Top Chef, picking this area for the first time is meant to highlight the “energetic and unique culinary scenes” in both areas.