This Taco Truck’s Plancha-Crisped Carnitas Are Legendary in the Mission

At the corner of 23rd Street and Treat Avenue, a standard-issue white taco truck sits in a small lot in front of a local park in San Francisco’s Mission District. No music or flashing neon signs announce its presence. No feverish swarms of customers are on the hunt for sexy, Instagram-worthy cheese pulls. No taqueros are entertaining customers with its “flying salsa” acts.

And yet, despite its humble exterior and modest social media presence, perhaps no other taco truck in San Francisco has encountered and sustained the same level of fandom as El Gallo Giro: a truck so beloved it’s inspired kids’ Halloween costumes and has propelled customers to invite the owners to their weddings. For the past 22 years, El Gallo Giro has been an undeniable favorite in the Mission, making it one of the longest-running — and most adored— taco trucks in the city.

Its origin story is the stuff of legend. In the 1980s, 18-year-old Elena Caballero moved with a friend from Guanajuato, Mexico — no plans, just a gut feeling and a dream.

“Everybody’s dream back then was to come to the U.S., make money, come back home to Mexico, and build a home,” says Stephanie Perez, Elena’s oldest daughter. “My mom didn’t know anybody and says she has no idea why she came here…but the Mission had for some reason always been a hotspot for people where we’re from in Guanajuato. Even now, even through the gentrification that the Mission has gone through, we still see people from back home.”

With limited English, Elena worked tirelessly over the next 20 years to rise in the restaurant industry ranks, starting as a line cook at a small breakfast diner in the Excelsior and eventually becoming a manager at Zona Rosa in the Haight. Soon thereafter, she joined forces with her business-minded brother, Cuco, to start El Gallo Giro. (He had previously owned a fleet of well-liked Mexican food trucks — some of the first in San Francisco — and sold them to the owners of what became El Tonayense.)

Using the same intuition that brought her to San Francisco, Elena picked out what would become El Gallo Giro’s home for the next two decades and counting.

“When we first moved to 23rd and Treat, it was still kind of dangerous,” Perez says. “There were a lot of gangs and it wasn’t as nice as it is now. My mom drove around with my uncle to a bunch of different spots and picked out this one and said, ‘I just have a good feeling about this place.’”

From day one, the taco truck was a success. No flyers, no advertising — just word-of-mouth buzz that longtime Mission resident Elena had started her own spot featuring the familiar flavors and style of cooking from Guanajuato. To this day, fans flock to the truck for the family’s plancha-crisped, salty, juicy carnitas tacos, though the regional style shines best in the chicharron taco.

“My mom cooks chicharrones in her special sauce, so it ends up soft and spicy,” says younger sister, Nicky Jimenez. “We like to top it off with beans. That’s how people from where we’re from like to eat it. With the spice level — we love our spicy and grilled serranos — this kind of chicharron taco is a style you honestly can’t find in any other state.”

El Gallo Giro remains a family-run business: Elena takes care of the intricate salsas, beans, and rice, while her husband, Jose Perez, shops for produce daily before turning his attention to the meat. Daughters Stephanie and Nicky serve as the truck’s “front of house,” bridging the language barrier between their parents and patrons.

“It’s a family business, and when we say that we really mean it,” Stephanie says. “We make sure we know all our neighbors and everybody that lives in the area on a first-name basis.”

“We even look out for our customers like with their street cleaning,” she adds with a laugh.

Right now, San Franciscians are blessed to be living in the midst of a Bay Area taco boom. More taco trucks boasting regional specialties from Tijuana to Jalisco to Michoacan have popped up in recent years. But amidst the newcomers, El Gallo Giro continues to reign as a legend in the Mission. The truck’s loyal, decades-long following wasn’t just built on the cult-favorite carnitas or Guanajuato-style chicharrones. Fans continue to return, even coming through for the family in the face of tragic fires, because Elena, Jose, Stephanie, and Nicky have built a memorable food truck as much as they have a lasting community.

“My mom and dad are two people that were immigrants that came from Mexico,” says Stephanie. “They now have this reputation in the Mission and in San Francisco of being owners of a food truck that has been there for 22 years. And not only that, that people speak really highly of as far as who they are as people and who they are as business people. It’s what I’m the most proud of.”

El Gallo Giro, 986-998 Treat Avenue in San Francisco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.