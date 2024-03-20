This Bourdain-Approved San Francisco Seafood Destination Is Up For Sale

Any day now, a new owner may take over a longtime San Francisco waterfront go-to for smoked salmon and shrimp Louie salads. Pier 23 Cafe Restaurant & Bar has been put up for sale for $1.5 million via “an off-market listing” according to the San Francisco Business Times. The restaurant is listed alongside two outdoor patios, two liquor licenses (Type 47 and Type 58), live entertainment permits, and “decades of goodwill.” Compass Commercial is handling the listing, though the business declined to provide comment to the Business Times.

Though owner Flicka McGurrin also declined to comment, an employee allegedly in a management role told the Business Times ownership is not in a rush to sell. That makes sense given Pier 23 has been in the same family since opening in 1986, and plenty of folks have expressed interest in buying the San Francisco destination over the years. Anthony Bourdain said the iconic restaurant is just what the doctor ordered when the weather is nice. “Avoid the slow movers and tourists at Fisherman’s Wharf and get your views here,” he said in a 2012 episode of The Layover.

Trader Joe’s recalls cashews

There could be salmonella in those roasted cashews. The Mercury News reports Trader Joe’s 50% Less Salt Roasted and Salted Whole Cashews item is under recall as of Sunday, March 17 in 16 states including California. The recall impacts cashews with a best-before date of February 21, 2025; March 1 2025; March 8 2025; and March 10, 2025.

Indonesian restaurant debuts in the Mission

Rasa Rasa Kitchen just opened on Bryant Street, officially adding a permanent location in addition to its vegan noodle-heavy Parklab Gardens food truck. Tablehopper highlighted the rendang and mie goreng; the restaurant opened on March 7 and serves lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chicago fine dining star pops up in Hayes Valley

Chef Noah Sandoval of Oriole in Chicago, a fine dining icon in the windy city, will join forces with Birdsong’s chef Christopher Bleidorn for two nights. On April 11 and 12, the two will host diners in the Birdsong main dining room and at the chef’s table, each available to reserve online. Each chef will add their favorite dishes to a joined tasting menu.