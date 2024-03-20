This Outer Richmond Baker Mills His Grains in the Most San Francisco Way Possible

With surfboards and campfire wood strewn about him, Noah Orloff saddles up for another day milling wheat in his garage. He’s the sole engine behind Outer Sunset pop-up and delivery service Bones Bagels and Bread, via which he brings sourdough loaves and decadent bialies to San Francisco. Each morning he grinds wheat berries on his stationary bike, the machine working like a hand crank, an invention he credits his friend with pioneering. “It’s definitely a lot of work,” Orloff laughs.

Orloff has baked professionally for about nine years, getting his foot in the industry when his mom bought a bakery in East County San Diego — Valley Center’s Bread Barn — and needed him to learn the trade. Later he moved to Santa Cruz to bake at Companion Bakeshop for a year before heading back to San Diego. That’s when he got into cottage food licenses, the same at-home business permitting he’s got for Bones in the Avenues. In that case, he took the business — super popular loaf haven Wildwood Flour — to a permanent location with an employee to whom he eventually sold his share of the business before relocating up to the Bay Area.

For the last four months, he’s rolled out a menu every week alongside one or two time slots he dedicates to making deliveries. That’s when he moves from his garage bike to his outdoor bike, carousing through the city to get bialies, loaves, and bagels to customers across all 48 hills. Scones, cinnamon rolls, and cookies make the cut here and there, too. Weekends he dedicates to the occasional pop-up or event such as teaming up with food magazine Para Llevar for a Blackbird Bookstore and Cafe night of film and reading.

In the last seven years he’s leaned heavily into sourdough, a mainstay in the food world zeitgeist and nowhere more so than in the Bay Area. Midnite Bagel, one of the city’s go-to sourdough bagel players, brought that game strong to the city, but Orloff’s at-home milling adds a layer of ingenuity. Depending on the orders, he can spend anywhere from 15 minutes to half an hour on the bike mill, sometimes hopping on throughout the week just to feed his starter.

The future of Orloff’s business is not that circumspect given his history in the industry: he’d love to run his bakery in a permanent location. A bagel shop, with sourdough bread, is the dream. In March 2024 his partner gave birth to their first child, so he said it wouldn’t have been an apt time to open a shop. The cottage business license is working well in the short term. “I’ve been loving it up here,” Orloff says. “I think I’m pretty set up for at least the early stages of fatherhood, because I’ll be here a lot baking at odd hours of the evening, right.”

Bones Bagels and Bread is available for pre-order through its website and for delivery by signing up.

Update: March 20, 2024, 12:35 p.m. This article was updated to reflect that Orloff lives in the Outer Richmond and delivers by car.