Groundbreaking Russian Restaurant Birch & Rye Is Closing

Just over two years after opening in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood, fine-dining Russian restaurant Birch & Rye will close its doors effective Saturday, March 30. Chef and owner Anya El-Wattar shared the news in a press release Wednesday afternoon, citing the difficulties she faced attempting to introduce Bay Area diners to a softer side of Russian cuisine while keeping prices affordable. “We wanted to present a new and elevated lens on Russian cuisine,” a written statement reads in part. “Doing so required working with labor-intensive techniques and using premium ingredients, which made it challenging to keep this concept affordable for the neighborhood.”

In January 2022, El-Wattar told Eater SF she didn’t want to serve “homey comforts or communist kitsch,” but elegant dishes inspired by her childhood in Russia, made with local and foraged ingredients. The opening menu spotlighted rare grains in dishes such as naturally leavened rye sourdough, einkorn pelmeni dumplings, and spelt khachapuri, plus housemade almond milk, smetana (sour cream), cultured butter, and buttermilk. Birch & Rye also become known as one of the most inclusive fine dining restaurants in the city, offering a fully vegan tasting menu that starred animal product-free versions of borscht, stroganoff, and gnezdo, a dish usually prepared with beef and rice or buckwheat patties wrapped in cabbage leaves in a pool of tomato sauce.

During its two-year tenure, the restaurant found success on both the local and national stages being named a semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation’s Best New Restaurant award in 2023. Eater SF also named El-Wattar the Chef of the Year in 2022, citing her skill in “deftly bridge[ing] modernity and tradition with California-ized riffs on familiar dishes.”

Ultimately, however, it seems that commitment to made-in-house ingredients contributed to the chef’s decision to shutter the business. “We made so many of our dishes from scratch, from the rye bread and cultured butter, to the smoked fish and fermented vegetables, to our line of vodka infusions,” El-Wattar is quoted as saying in a release. “Ultimately, it was unsustainable to devote this much attention to production, but we were not willing to compromise on quality.”

It won’t be the end of the road for El-Wattar however: “Anya El-Wattar plans on pursuing new culinary projects, and will announce those as they crystallize,” the press release teases.

Birch & Rye (1320 Castro Street) will serve dinner only through Saturday, March 30. Reservations are highly encouraged and are available on OpenTable.