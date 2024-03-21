Ty-Flo Is Moving His Flagship Downtown San Francisco Restaurant Wayfare Tavern

Celebrity chef Tyler Florence is moving his popular long-running restaurant Wayfare Tavern out of its current home at 558 Sacramento Street at the end of the year. A representative for Florence confirmed the move on Thursday, writing in a statement that the restaurant “will relocate to a new, larger San Francisco property in early 2025.” But it seems the team remains committed to downtown San Francisco’s Financial District, hinting at a nearby location as the restaurant’s new home. “We’ve spent the last few years renovating our new, fabulous space just around the corner,” the statement reads in part. “The current Wayfare Tavern location will remain open and fully operational until we move.”

Sparse details of a new Wayfare Tavern location trickled out last year when the San Francisco Business Times found business permits were filed for a new space at 201 Pine Street. But it was unclear whether the new property was intended for a move of the existing restaurant or a second location — until now. On top of the rumors of a Wayfare move, Florence has been busy in the last year, opening two cafes in Union Square and taking over the Town Hall building, all while running his restaurants Miller & Lux at Thrive City and Wayfare Tavern.

Already, the 12,000-square-foot historical building that houses Wayfare Tavern is being advertised for lease in 2025 via Maven Properties. The building has changed hands over the years since being rebuilt after the 1906 earthquake. In its time under Florence, he and designer Lori Yeomans put in elegant touches such as floors made of wood from a tobacco farm in Kentucky, and star designer Ken Fulk took on the top-floor bar the Sequoia in 2017.

In an interview with Eater SF at Wayfare’s opening, Florence was asked how he felt about moving into the space that once housed the storied San Francisco restaurant Rubicon. “So many amazing chefs, Traci des Jardins, Elizabeth Falkner, Drew Nieporent got their start here; and Jeremy Fox met his wife here,” Florence said at the time. “To take this place on it feels like you better step up to the plate.”