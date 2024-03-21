There Was a Measles Exposure at an Alameda County Restaurant

According to the Alameda County Public Health Department, anyone who visited the Sons of Liberty Alehouse in downtown San Leandro on March 9 between 4:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. could have been exposed to measles, a highly infectious illness. SFGATE reports four measles cases have been reported in California in 2024 so far. Restaurant ownership took to Instagram to clarify the diner in question was exposed but was asymptomatic and did not contract measles at the restaurant. “We are a small, local business and rely on our community’s trust in us,” the post reads in part. “That’s why it’s important that accurate information comes out and we are thankful for the clarification.”

The health department wrote in a note to the business that the diner was unaware of the infection at the time. The San Leandro restaurant will continue to operate as normal. Still, anyone who was at the business or in the area at the time should contact their doctors ASAP. “It is so contagious that if one person has it, up to 90 percent of the people close to him or her will also become infected if they are not protected,” according to the CDC.

A Lower Haight bar from Palm City team

Palm City owners Dennis Cantwell and Monica Wong are opening a new restaurant and bar in the former Axum Cafe space in the Lower Haight. The Chronicle reports Bar Jabroni will be a “restaurant disguised as a bar,” with food from former Top Chef contestant and Octavia chef Robert Hernandez. Fans can expect funky drinks alongside scallion pancakes with date purée and braised beef cheeks paired with natty wines.

Salmon fishing season may be restricted again

Last year’s commercial and recreational salmon fishing season was canceled in Washington, Oregon, and California, and the Lookout reports the Pacific Fishery Management Council (PFMC) is considering a similar decision this year. On the table are three possibilities including fully canceling the season. Two other plans would allow for limited commercial fishing but would “significantly curb the viability of salmon fishing,” according to one fisherman. The issue is a shortage of salmon stock in waterways including the Sacramento and Klamath rivers. Fisheries in the three states will determine the official decision at a meeting next month.

Food workers picket at Meta cafeteria

There was a worker stoppage at the Facebook and Instagram company headquarters on Wednesday, March 20 as hundreds of workers, represented by UNITE HERE Local 19, demanded better pay and protections in a new working contract. The cafeteria workers in Menlo Park work for Flagship and Yarzin Sella, the catering companies responsible for food at Meta. The negotiation follows the more than 4,500 UNITE HERE workers who won higher rates working in Google cafeterias for Compass, Guckenheimer, and Sodexo.

Notable Mexican chef partners with Californios

Chef Francisco Ruano of Alcalde in Guadalajara, one of Mexico’s most storied fine dining restaurants, will join San Francisco’s Californios for two nights in April. According to Instagram, Ruano will bring a few of his own dishes to present alongside new items debuting from chef Val Cantu and his team. Reservations can be made for dinner on April 3 and 4 via Tock.