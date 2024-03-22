The Bay Area Is Basically Drenched in Ranch Dressing

Anyone who’s dined at Flour + Water or its pizza-centric sister spot Flour + Water Pizzeria knows the chefs behind the restaurant, Thomas McNaughton and Ryan Pollnow, take their dough incredibly seriously. The pizzeria is all about naturally leavened dough made from organic wheat that’s left to ferment for a full three days before being hand-stretched to order and baked in a hulking 600-degree deck oven. When your pizza arrives at your table, still expelling steam, obsidian air bubbles dot the crust, each one puffed up almost to the point of bursting.

On the side, there’s often a small ramekin of ranch.

“It’s just choose-your-own-adventure fun,” McNaughton says of the restaurant’s ranch dressing, which is provided as a condiment to accompany pizza crusts, fried mozzarella sticks, or whatever else customers might want to slather it on. “The idea of the pizzeria is for us to take this dough and this pizza really seriously — but we don’t want you to take it too seriously. And that crust is so delicious, why not have some fucking dippies you can dip it in?”

Despite being one of the most popular condiments in America, ranch dressing remains surprisingly controversial in the restaurant world with New Yorkers mostly shunning it while one columnist calls for anyone who’d dare dip their pizza in the stuff to vacate the state of New Jersey immediately.

But not in San Francisco. Here, some of the city’s best-regarded pizzerias not only offer ranch but even embrace it as a tool to elevate the pizza-eating experience. Flour + Water Pizzeria runs through about 44 gallons of it every five to six days; Detroit-style specialist Square Pie Guys iterates on its ranch depending on what seasonal pies are on the menu; and New York-style slice shop Outta Sight has proudly offered a housemade ranch on the menu since day one.

And it’s not just pizzerias or even any specific style of cuisine. Marina seafood destination Popi’s Oysterette sells “fancy ranch” flavored with dill, chives, rice vinegar, and black pepper alongside its crispy standard-cut fries. At Prubechu, the only Chamorro restaurant in San Francisco, a wedge salad comes drizzled in wasabi ranch and chile crunch with a steak knife dramatically stabbed through the middle. Head up to Napa and at oh-so-cool winery Ashes & Diamonds the Shroomy Schmaltzy Pizza wine tasting comes not only with three splashes and a whole pie but also a generous cup of herby ranch dressing.

So while plenty of people will maintain you should never, ever put ranch on pizza, many San Francisco chefs embrace it as a mechanism for enhancing diners’ meals. For example, Pollnow explains that their team came up with the Flour + Water Pizzeria ranch dressing before the group even opened the pizzeria. Years ago at the original Flour + Water, the team put a water buffalo pepperoni pizza on the menu as a special, and since pepperoni pizza screams for ranch, they decided to come up with “the best ranch that anyone’s ever had.” They landed on a version made with both buttermilk and sour cream, a bouquet of fresh herbs, plus dried garlic and onion powders. “If you look at the ingredient list on a pack of powdered ranch or bottled ranch on the grocery store shelf, it’s less ingredients than that,” Pollnow says. “But yeah for something that’s a fairly simple condiment, it’s also complex and has a lot going on.”

Square Pie Guys, which has locations in San Francisco and Oakland, similarly approaches its ranch with culinary rigor. Priya Kane, the restaurant’s director of marketing and innovation, explains that some of Square Pie Guys’s pizzas come with a ranch drizzle, and the restaurant has at times offered a ranch trio as an add-on, letting customers dive into three versions of the dipping sauce-slash-dressing. “I think a housemade ranch really offers more complexity and acid,” Kane says. “So everything eats better when you have a rich mozzarella pie, but then you have the acid from the ranch complementing it.”

When coming up with new recipes, the team considers how a drizzle of, for example, spicy ranch dressing might add more oomph to a pizza topped with pickled jalapeño and a bucketload of pepperoni. Specifically, the team created a Calabrian chile ranch dressing that Kane says amplifies the warming notes from the vodka sauce base, while echoing the heat of the jalapeños and cutting the salt from the pepperoni on the restaurant’s Spicy Pep 2.0. In general, Kane estimates that about 40 percent of Square Pie Guys’s orders include at least one of the restaurant’s dipping sauces, though it’s an even higher number for dine-in customers. “It’s almost on every table,” she says.

In fact, San Francisco’s demand for ranch dressing — and its chefs’ willingness to meet it — is so high, that at least one restaurant will whip up a batch a la minute to satisfy a diner’s request. Chef Jason Halverson of Hi Neighbor Hospitality Group, which owns Vault Steakhouse in FiDi among other restaurants says on the most recent occasion when a diner requested ranch at the swanky subterranean steakhouse, he didn’t even ask what the diner wanted it for. He just got to work mixing buttermilk and creme fraiche along with a bevy of housemade dehydrated spices and “a ton of fresh herbs” including dill, parsley, and chives. And since the chef likes his ranch a bit chunky, he tossed in some shallots and pickles, too.

Halverson says anytime a diner makes a special request, the kitchen considers a few things: Why does the diner want it? Can we make it happen? Do we want to?

“But the soft spot is ranch,” Halverson says. “It’s like, ‘Ah, shit. You’re asking for ranch? I like you.’ So that’s always like, sure no problem.”