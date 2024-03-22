This Laurel Heights Natural Wine Bar and Bottle Shop Is Moving

Natural wine shop and bar Tofino Wines is closing its doors after nine years in business, with hopes to move to a new location. Owners Mark Nevin and April Sack announced in an email to customers that they will close the shop at 2696 Geary Boulevard, writing that Tofino’s last day as a bar will be on Saturday, March 30. The couple said issues with renewing their lease and continuing challenges with the pandemic contributed to their decision to close.

It’s not all sad news, however: Nevin and Sack say they plan to find a new retail space for their wine shop and will grow their online business in the meantime. They’re looking to open their store in early July and launched a GoFundMe to help reach their opening goal. And while the wine bar portion of the shop will close at the end of March, the couple says they will be “operating in and out of the space” until the end of April in case anyone wants to pick up a bottle. “We are heartbroken to make this announcement but plan to take many of the beautiful things that we built and created forward with us,” the email reads in part. “Most importantly, we would like to take you with us, as we have always been the conduit between the wines and winemakers that we are passionate about, and our customers who have been at the very heart of what we have done for the past 9 years.”

Another SF rooftop restaurant will enter the chat

Real estate developer Presidio Bay Ventures bought the building at 60 Spear Street in August 2023, but now the San Francisco Business Times has word on what the company has in store for the property. The news outlet reports that along with creating a larger building, there are plans to install a 7,700-square-foot rooftop bar and restaurant, along with a bakery, as well as other building amenities such as “sauna rooms, cold and warm water plunges, saltwater floating pools, co-working space” and more, according to an application to city planners.

New distillery to open in Rancho Cordova

Gold River Distillery is closing its doors at the end of March after 11 years, but now the Sacramento Bee has news on who’s taking over the space at 11460 Sunrise Gold Circle. Dao Distillery is set to open there this summer, with plans to make the first California-produced version of the Vietnamese rice liquor, rượu đế.

Pliny the Younger turns 20

The most dedicated beer fanatics likely already know this and are in line at Russian River Brewing Company, but for the rest of us, the annual return of Pliny the Younger is upon us... and the celebrated beer is almost of legal drinking age. The Mercury News reports that this release of the triple IPA will run from Friday, March 22 through April 4 and will be available at Russian River’s Santa Rosa brewpub and Windsor brewery and pub for the 20th anniversary of the brew. All the intricate details on what to expect when you’re looking for Pliny are available on the Russian River Brewing Company website.

Spring cleaning party at Michelin starred-restaurant

As Osito says goodbye to its sister location and bar Liliana, making way for Bar Agricole to enter the space in May, chef-owner Seth Stowaway is throwing a party to sell booze that was in the space. On Tuesday, March 26 from 4 to 6 p.m., fans can drop by for a plate of barbecue and cocktails for $10 a person.