4 Restaurants and Bars to Try This Weekend in the Bay Area: March 22

For one of the Bay Area’s favorite breakfasts: Boichik Bagels

At long last, Boichik Bagels will open its first permanent shop in San Francisco. According to the bagel company’s website, the new location at 3665 Sacramento Street, in the Presidio Heights neighborhood, will celebrate its first day in business on Saturday, March 23. The doors open at 7 a.m. and will stay that way until 1 p.m. (or, of course, sold out) — and anyone there at 7:30 a.m. will be able to see a festive Champagne sabering. You can’t really go wrong with any order, but the salt and pepper, egg everything, and pumpernickel with caraway and salt varieties will give you a good idea of why Boichik has been dubbed among the best bagels in California. Boichik Bagels, 3665 Sacramento Street, San Francisco

— Lauren Saria, Eater SF editor

For a taste of today’s trendiest vegetable: Otra

The New York Times recently crowned the humble cabbage as the “coolest menu item” of the day — but real ones know you heard it here first. In any case, let the Times’s decree be the excuse you needed to go out and try some cabbage for yourself. In particular, I suggest hitting up Otra in the Haight for a taste of this season’s hottest brassica. The restaurant’s charred cabbage has been a menu staple since the restaurant’s earliest days and comes charred to a gorgeous ebony hue before being with a made-in-house smoked bone marrow sauce, and finished with a splash of vinegar and pecan dukkah. Supplement your meal with roasted mushroom tacos and an order of the refried black bean dip. Otra, 682 Haight Street, San Francisco

— Lauren Saria, Eater SF editor

For a sweet treat on a rainy weekend: Pints of Joy

Headed into their first shop’s first Vermont winter, a much younger Ben and Jerry of Ben & Jerry’s fame decided to sell ice cream scoops at a discount, slashing a penny for every degree below freezing the temperature dropped. Finding that coziness, despite whatever weather may come, headed to Pints of Joy as the rain comes down this weekend is just plain smart. The shop, located in a nondescript suburbia parking lot, belies the extensive and innovative range of flavors at this jaggery and sesame-laden ice cream parlor. Grabbing a pint to take home for blanket-covered warming on the couch or ducking into the shop to enjoy a treat are both sharp choices for Saturday night or late Sunday morning. The ultra-sweet gulab jamun, the brown sugary chikoo-sapota, and the creamy vegan Alphonso mango sorbet are likely the most supreme flavors, scientifically speaking. Pints of Joy, 717 East El Camino Real, #6, Sunnyvale

— Paolo Bicchieri, Eater SF reporter

For Palestinian-Cuban food in Oakland: Asúkar at Understory

As we near the end of the month, there are fewer weekends to catch Palestinian-Cuban pop-up Asúkar at Oakland’s Understory at 529 Eighth Street. Chef Nicole Garcia is showcasing her style of halal dishes on Saturdays and Sundays at Understory for March — as well as Wednesdays and Fridays at Tamarack — and diners have a little over a week to catch the pop-up before it starts a new rotation elsewhere. There will be dishes such as harissa chicken wings with shatta sauce, kufta tostone sliders, and sweet empanadas filled with guayaba or membrillo ond deck. It should make for a memorable meal this weekend, rain or shine. Asúkar at Understory, 529 Eight Street, Oakland

— Dianne de Guzman, Eater SF deputy editor