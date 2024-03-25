The Best Dishes Eater SF Editors Ate This Week: March 25

There’s certainly no shortage of excellent food to be found in San Francisco and the Bay Area — but there’s plenty worth skipping, too. Luckily for you, Eater editors dine out several times a week (or more) and we’re happy to share the standout dishes we encounter as we go.

Here’s the best of everything the Eater SF team has eaten recently. Check back weekly for more don’t-miss dishes.

Asa kitfo at E le aɖe Test Kitchen

I’ve long heard about the cooking prowess of Selasie Dotse, but it was only at their E le ade Test Kitchen pop-up this past Sunday that I finally had the chance to try their food — and I’m hooked. I bought tickets for the dinner weeks ago, but after they announced plans to move to Amsterdam to take on the role of sous chef at Momi, the event emerged as Dotse’s send-off dinner in the Bay Area. Each course of the modern Ghanaian pop-up was powerful and well done, showing off Dotse’s technique and skills with spice and flavor. My favorite was the asa kitfo, starring diced rockfish tossed in mitmita togarashi. Thinly sliced radish, a few slivers of serrano peppers, and dots of avocado topped the rockfish, while injera brought it all together with its delightful tanginess. There’s so much more to write about this dinner, but I’ll leave it at that, as unfortunately, it could be a long while until the next one. Dotse hinted at the possibility of coming back for some dinners on their next break, so I heartily recommend you follow them on Instagram (@sdotse89) to keep up with their Amsterdam adventures — to both cheer them on and, maybe selfishly, assure them that the Bay would be excited to have their food again in the future. Until then.

Follow E le ade Test Kitchen on Instagram for updates.

Vegan tacos at Pier 23 Cafe Restaurant & Bar

There’s something euphoric about sitting on a dock of the bay when sitting on a dock of the San Francisco Bay in particular. That’s probably why Otis Redding wrote about the sensation, even if I am partial to “Coffee and Cigarettes” more than the standard, which was indeed written about lazing in Sausalito. Pier 23 Cafe Restaurant & Bar, a favorite of Anthony Bourdain’s for its lowkey vibes and iconic views, offers a ridiculously affordable menu given both the sweeping view and the quality of the food itself. Vegan tacos can cost a pretty penny in San Francisco, sometimes for good reason but sometimes not so much. At Pier 23 the tacos are shellacked with flavor and heft, and this monstrous portion and flavor cost just $12. The tortillas were moist but sturdy enough to carry the boatload of black beans, crunchy cabbage, and reams of avocado. The tiny pieces of cauliflower, a seemingly insignificant ingredient and detail, are just the right portion and soft enough to complement the green medley rather than dominate. Plus, pickled jalapenos on the side offered necessary crunch to the dish, so a large-ish lunch and drink can set you back just about $20 incluidng a tip. Unwinding by the ocean with tacos and a cool beverage on a warm day is not just a SoCal fantasy; San Francisco is the city by the Bay for a reason, and it doesn’t have to be just Karl the Fog who hangs out on the water’s edge. Pier 23 Cafe Restaurant & Bar, Pier 23 The Embarcadero, San Francsico

— Paolo Bicchieri, Eater SF reporter

Aglio e olio colatura at Golden Bear Station

We were speeding up the Sonoma Highway on a cold and rainy Friday night when the lights of Golden Bear Station materialized out of the inky black, a beacon urging us hungry city-dwellers to pull over and enjoy a meal. Like its predecessor, Animo, the dining room exudes effortless charm but the menu here occupies more affordable and familiar territory — think meaty Bolognese, margherita pizza, and classic steak frites. A plate of sashimi-style yellowtail, awash in brown butter and piqued with white soy marked one high point of the meal. But, hands down, my favorite dish was this aglio e olio pasta, which we ordered with the optional clam add-on. The hearty strands of spaghetti were perfectly cooked and enveloped in a lemony sauce of garlic and olive oil, always a beguilingly flavorful combination considering the simplicity of the ingredients in play. Notably, colatura, a sort of Italian version of fish sauce, contributed deep umami notes, paralleled by those tiny bivalves scattered around the fringes of the bowl. Dinner ended with a massive sundae, built on a brownie base and smothered in hot fudge — the perfect kind of dessert to wrap up a meal celebrating how worthwhile unfussy food can be. Golden Bear Station, 8445 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood

— Lauren Saria, Eater SF editor