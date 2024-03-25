Why Michelin-Listed Italian Restaurant Che Fico Cut Its Controversial Surcharge in Half

There’s a cost-cutting measure coming to consumers who frequent one of San Francisco’s most popular Italian restaurants. That’s because Che Fico, known for its Michelin Guide-listed food and holistic approach to worker compensation, just sent a newsletter out to diners saying the business will cut its “controversial” surcharge from 10 percent to 5 percent. SFGATE reports co-owner David Nayfeld installed the charge during the pandemic when he and workers needed the money, but he writes in the newsletter that diners could be “in a pinch” themselves now.

The change comes as Che Fico expands in two big ways in Menlo Park, at Chase Center, and after the business’s second location, Che Fico Alimentari, cut its prices by 20 percent last year. Nayfeld told SFGATE he doesn’t like the surcharge and service fee model, but that he needed to do something during the pandemic to help dishwashers make not just a living, but decent money. It was also to prove to customers that the pandemic didn’t impact everyone equally. “We really needed to do something to address that,” Nayfeld told the outlet. “Within the business model that we had, we felt there were a lot of inequities.”

Local coffee company sued over alternative milk

Four customers with lactose intolerance are suing Peet’s Coffee, according to the San Francisco Business Times. They allege it’s discriminatory to charge more for nondairy milk alternatives; the business charges $0.80 extra for oat, almond, or soy milk, though per ounce those milks cost less than standard dairy cream. Two of the plaintiffs live in California, and the suit follows a similar case against Dunkin’ Donuts.

City approves eight live venue permits

The San Francisco Entertainment Commission approved eight live performance permit applications on Wednesday, March 20. SFGATE reports those include Outer Sunset’s Flanahan’s Pub; Third Floor, a bar inside downtown hotel the Jay; the Excelsior’s Halfway Club; and Cow Hollow’s Palm House. Octavia Street’s Mercury Cafe and Noriega Street’s Xian Bistro were also approved, the former of which applied to play music outdoors on its parklet and the latter of which is no longer open.

Three local chefs up for AAPI industry award

Gold House, a group that works to uplift Asian Pacific companies and professionals, worked with OpenTable to award nine semi-finalists its inaugural Gold Chef Prize for those making a difference in the food and beverage industry and Asian Pacific community. Three of those semi-finalists are in San Francisco: Matthew Ho of Bodega SF, Alex Hong of Sorrel, and Heena Patel of Besharam. The field of nine semifinalists will be narrowed to three finalists, each of whom will receive “$10,000 in funding and mentorship by leading Asian Pacific chefs.”

SF ice cream heads to Contra Costa County

For the first time, Humphrey Slocombe’s inventive ice cream flavors are headed further east than Berkeley and Oakland. The Mercury News reports the business’s first shop in Concord opens on Monday, March 25 at the Veranda. This marks the 10th outpost for the business behind one-of-a-kind flavors such as Secret Breakfast, Elvis the Fat Years, and Pepper & Mint Chip.