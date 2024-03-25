Flaky Yemenite Jewish Pancakes Just Landed in Silicon Valley

If there’s anything 20 years in corporate communications have taught Doreet Jehassi, it’s how to conduct research and identify opportunities. So in 2019, Jehassi, who was born in the U.S. to Israeli parents with Yemeni roots, decided to quit her day job to pursue her passion for cooking. Looking at the Bay Area food scene, she concluded that it was too hard to find jachnun (pronounced with a hard “h”) and malawach, the carby, buttery delicacies of her childhood. She decided to fill the void by baking and selling them all over the Bay. During COVID, loyal fans remember Jehassi popping up at BART station parking lots, delivering warm takeaway trays out of a van.

Jachnun is a dense, cylinder-shaped laminated roll, cooked in the oven overnight in low heat, contributing to its tan coloration and savory-sweet caramelized taste. Malawach is made of the same laminated dough, but folded slightly differently and pressed to resemble a pizza. The two rich, satisfying pastries are synonymous with Yemeni-Jewish cuisine, and now have a permanent home in the Bay Area at Jehassi’s new restaurant Ma’lawach Bar, which opened on March 20 in Palo Alto.

Traditionally, both dishes are served with companions that enhance their nutritional value and contrast their buttery flavor profile: tangy grated tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, and schug, a fiery herby sauce popular in the Middle East. While there are nearly no Jews left in Yemen, in Israel, where a robust Yemeni Jewish community keeps traditional recipes alive, jachnun and malawach are beloved brunch staples eaten during Shabbat, often enriched with tahini, pickles, and a finely chopped vegetable salad to liven things up.

At Ma’lawach Bar, the malawach is even more elaborate, as the menu features several toppings, such as shakshuka, falafel, hummus, and fresh cabbage salad. The jachnun is less adventurous and sticks to the classic additions of grated tomato, eggs, and schug. The restaurant’s main focus is takeaway, though seating is available for those who can’t wait to take the first bite.

“The original malawach and jachnun were created out of necessity,” Jehassi says. “The Jews in Yemen were persecuted and very poor — they must have had one meal a day — and so the original jachnun is very heavy and dense.” Leaning on the recipes of her grandmother, who Jehassi would frequently visit in Israel when she lived there after high school, she played with the dish texture. “My jachnun and malawach are lighter and fluffier, and since we’re kosher, made with margarine instead of butter,” Jehassi says, adding that in her modern interpretation, both jachnun and malawach can be frozen, vacuum-sealed, and reheated at home.

In the last couple of years, the Bay Area has been awash with Yemeni coffee shops including Delah Coffee and Haraz Coffee in San Francisco, Heyma Yemeni Coffee in Berkeley, and Mohka House in Oakland, all of which specialize in coffee variations featuring Yemeni spices and techniques. While these establishments serve traditional pastries like sabaya and baklawa, savory items take more work to find. Yemen Kitchen in San Francisco is quite lonely in its category of Yemeni restaurants, with just a few additional spots, including Halal King Kitchen in Richmond and Salam Halal Market in Oakland, specializing in grilled meats

The Ma’lawach Bar is looking to diversify this niche with another take on Yemeni traditions. After the first few weeks of opening, Jehassi plans to add more dishes to the menu, focusing on hawaij-spiced Yemeni soups and stews that were common in the household where she grew up. She would love to partner with an expert coffee provider, but for now, she says, “it’s about the food for me.” As the dishes at the Ma’lawach Bar are served ready to go, Jehassi calls them “homemade goodness in your hand.”

Like a true market researcher, she conducted focus groups with the dishes before the opening and received a variety of positive and curious responses. She’ll be the first to admit that jachnun might not look Instagram-ready. “But when you bite into it, it pleasantly surprises you,” she says. Jehassi also knows she’s building a business around something relatively new. “It’s scary,” she says. “But I find peace when I know that I make people happy. I’m going to do it. If you’re scared, it’s a sign you just have to do it.”

The Ma’lawach Bar (4131 El Camino Real, Suite 100, Palo Alto) opens at 11 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.