Now You Can Get Detroit-Style Pizza at Salesforce Park

Crispy crust pizzas and high-caliber beer, both born and raised in San Francisco, are joining forces to take over one of the city’s most high-profile parks. Joyride Pizza, which has been on a massive opening spree, recently partnered with Barebottle Brewing Company to serve its Detroit-style pies in Salesforce Park. In the third week of March, Joyride trialed its setup at the company’s outpost in the 5.4-acre park, a converted shipping container with ample seating dotted nearby — and the Joyride menu fit like a glove.

Now the pizza parlor will provide as Barebottle’s food menu every day of the week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jesse Jacobs, Joyride Pizza founder and owner alongside his brother Joshua Jacobs, replace the brewery’s previous menu of to-go snacks with pizzas, salads, and sides. If everything continues well, Joyride will also open at Barebottle’s breweries in Menlo Park and Santa Clara. This development is a part of Jacobs’s ongoing commitment to the Bay Area, which includes opening a waterfront outpost and engaging in East Bay partnerships left and right: The two are here to serve San Franciscans, they say. Jacobs points out his company is proving the doom loop is old news. “Even a cursory view of the downtown and Embarcadero area shows the city is shining,” Jacobs says. “I think the news hasn’t caught up with that. Good news doesn’t sell. But it’s happening.”

Michael Seitz, co-founder of Barebottle, is also optimistic about the state of downtown San Francisco. In an email, Seitz says Salesforce Park is a high watermark for the city and is “clean, immersive, safe, and honestly one of my favorite places to be in San Francisco.” Further, he says he loves the Jacobs brothers’ pizzas and says Barebottle’s beer and wine, the former of which just won the best American IPA award at the 2023 Brewers Cup of California, pair smartly with the pies.

The park itself is indeed one of San Francisco’s best-kept secrets. Seitz points out that Sir Roger Penrose, the Nobel-winning mathematician famous for designing the Penrose stairs or the impossible staircase, designed the fantastical white web pattern surrounding the park. It’s been critiqued for being privately controlled, and therefore not a space where citizens can, say, politically organize — but does offer a much-needed respite for downtown workers and tourists. Now there’s even pizza and beer, to boot. “I know there are a lot of naysayers about San Francisco right now,” Seitz wrote. “But it’s hard to be anything but optimistic after visiting this Park.”

Joyride Pizza is joining Barebottle Brewing in its Salesforce Park location (425 Mission Street) and is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.