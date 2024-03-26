9 Hot Dining Deals to Catch During SF Restaurant Week

San Francisco Restaurant Week returns for its spring edition on April 5, bringing with it a slew of dining deals throughout the city. The bi-annual event means restaurants, bars, and bakeries all over San Francisco will run special menus for brunch, lunch, or dinner as a way to inspire diners to get out and try something new.

As usual, there are discounts to be found from the Sunset to Mission Bay including some at high-end spots such as Michelin Guide-listed 3rd Cousin in Bernal Heights, Gozu in FiDi, and Eight Tables by George Chen inside China Live. But if you’re looking to score during the 10-day-long event, here are a handful of great options across a range of price points.

Plus, keep an eye on the San Francisco Restaurant Week website for updates including new participating restaurants and menu additions.

Alora

Lunch: $40

Alora, a stylish new Mediterranean restaurant from the couple behind San Francisco’s Rooh and Emeryville’s Pippal, docked on the San Francisco waterfront in early 2024. So if you haven’t had a chance to check it out, now is a great time. The restaurant recently added lunch service so you can enjoy a waterfront midday meal Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Alora hasn’t shared its Restaurant Week menu yet, but look for dishes such as hummus, muhammara, salads, and pasta. Reservations are available on the Alora website. Pier 3, Hornblower Landing, San Francisco

Sushi Shio

Lunch: $40

This Mission District sushi spot has long been known for its casual vibe and affordability (the $95 hand roll and Shio tasting menus are always a good deal). During Restaurant Week the team takes things up a notch with a $40 special lunch menu. It includes soup, a starter, yellowtail tataki, and dessert — plus, five pieces of nigiri and a salmon roll. Reservations are available on the Sushi Shio website. 206 Valencia Street, San Francisco

Taqueria Los Mayas

Lunch: $15

It often feels like you can’t get a decent restaurant meal for under $20 in this city, but Taqueria Los Mayas, a counter-service Richmond District restaurant, is offering lunch for just $15 during Restaurant Week. You can choose from a burrito, burrito bowl, duo of sopes, or duo of panuchos, any of which can be filled with cochinita pibil, al pastor, pollo, carne asada, tofu, or vegetables. As a bonus: the meal includes a choice of Mexican Coke, Jarritos, aguas frescas, or horchata. 331 Clement Street, San Francisco

Gumbo Social

Dinner: $45

Dontaye Ball of Gumbo Social gained many fans selling his “build your own gumbo” at farmer’s markets around town before opening his Bayview restaurant. Head there during Restaurant Week for a $45 dinner that includes gumbo, a po’boy, salad, and dessert. That’s a full meal — and then some — with options for vegan diners and upgrades such as grilled shrimp, hot links, and roasted pork available for an upcharge. The restaurant doesn’t take reservations but the Restaurant Week menu is available for both dine-in and takeout. 5176 3rd Street, San Francisco

Lily

Dinner: $65

Fans love this Inner Richmond Vietnamese restaurant for its upscale vibe and creative cuisine. During Restaurant Week, diners can explore three courses for $65 with options that include some menu standouts such as jackfruit “pizza” and beef pho as appetizers, and Hanoi barbecue pork and lemongrass clams and mussels for an entree. Dessert options include baked banana pudding with miso caramel sauce and cafe sua da creme brulee. Reservations can be made on the Lily website. 225 Clement Street, San Francisco

Trestle

Dinner: $45

If you weren’t already aware, Trestle serves a three-course prix fixe menu for just $42 all year long. But during Restaurant Week, the cozy FiDi spot sweetens the deal with a $45 menu that includes an extra course. Choose from either a seasonal soup or salad to start, followed by two pasta options, either pan-seared branzino or braised short rib, plus yogurt panna cotta or dark chocolate cake for dessert. Keep in mind there’s a time limit of 90 minutes for tables of one or two diners, with longer slots available for larger groups; reservations can be made on the Trestle website. 531 Jackson Street, San Francisco

Palette Tea House

Dinner: $65

This Ghirardelli Square spot never fails to impress between the top-notch food (not surprising when you consider it’s from the same team behind dim sum legend Koi Palace) and the modern decor. During Restaurant Week, head over for a $65 dinner that aims to give a good sense of the restaurant’s breadth. You’ll get an array of dishes including cucumber salad, abalone siu mai, wagyu beef potstickers, and even roasted duck with caviar. There’s also a vegetarian menu option, and reservations can be made on the Palette Tea House website. 900 North Point Street, Ste #B201A, San Francisco

Piglet & Co.

Dinner: $75

Piglet & Co remains one of the hottest dinner and brunch destinations in the city with a menu of thrillingly nontraditional Taiwanese street food-inspired cuisine. During Restaurant Week, the team is offering a menu that features some of their greatest hits including charred cabbage salad, honey walnut and shrimp pork toast, mala barbecue ribs, and coconut tapioca for dessert. Plus, the $75 price tag includes one imported Taiwanese tea. Make a reservation on the Piglet & Co website. 2170 Mission Street, San Francisco

Colibri

Brunch: $30

With springtime weather (hopefully) on the horizon, it’s the right time to plan an al fresco brunch on the patio at Colibri in the Presidio. The menu for Restaurant Week includes two courses: either salad or panuchos de cochinita pibil, followed by a choice of main entree. Options range from breakfast tacos with chorizo to enchiladas rojas or a plate of chilaquiles verde. Reserve a table on the restaurant website. 50 Moraga Avenue, San Francisco

San Francisco Restaurant Week runs April 5-14. Check the event website for more information.