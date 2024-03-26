San Francisco’s Oldest and Most Legendary Queer Bar Is Making a Comeback

Word spread last fall that beloved queer bar the Stud had found a new home on Folsom Street, and now comes exciting news of an opening date. The collective working on the bar’s reopening announced in an Instagram post that a grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, April 20 at its new location at 1123 Folsom Street. SFist reports that the Stud received its liquor license on January 24 and an indoor entertainment permit as of March 5, so all is in order for the upcoming opening. The final steps are to find some volunteers to help with the move and get through an April 6 fundraiser at Public Works; the announcement says more details will be released soon.

New CA minimum wage starts next week

Starting on Monday, April 1, fast-food workers will see the state’s minimum wage go up to $20 an hour, ABC 7 reports. Business owners say the increase will affect costs and that customers will most likely see raised prices. Proponents of the 25 percent increase in pay say it will improve working conditions in those in the fast food industry.

Berkeley natural gas ban to be repealed

Berkeley’s first-of-its-kind natural gas ban in 2019 will now be repealed as part of a settlement agreement with the California Restaurant Association, the Sacramento Bee reports. The measure was meant to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and would have banned natural gas appliances in new construction buildings. But now the East Bay city will repeal the ban and not enforce the measure in the meantime. The settlement came after a federal appeals court decided not to rehear the case after it was struck down last year by a panel of judges.

The Black Cat crosses paths with Livermore

Industry vets and partners Dina Parks and Gianni Schell are joining forces and opening a new natural wine bar called the Black Cat, set to debut in May. The new business is located in Livermore at 2241 First Street and focuses on natural and low-intervention wines, the Mercury News reports, with small plates and tinned fish on the food menu. Parks is the daughter of the winemaker at Plowboy Wine and currently works at Cured: Fish Bar, while Schell owns Rebel Kitchen & Libations.

Celebrate Black women-owned businesses

In honor of Women’s History Month, Foodwise is organizing a pop-up at the Ferry Building with 15-plus Black-owned businesses on Saturday, March 20. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event will feature food businesses such as Mo’Raysha’s, Smoke Soul Kitchen, Big Black Brunch, and more; vendors will also be selling goods, such as accessories from Belle Noire, jewelry from Cocoacentric, and skincare from En Vie Naturals. There will also be two demos and music by BFF.fm. For more information, head to foodwise.org.