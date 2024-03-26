 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broad Street Oyster Co.’s Legendary Lobster Rolls Land at Ghirardelli Square Tomorrow

The super-popular Southern California seafood chain finally expands to San Francisco this week

by Lauren Saria
Broad Street Oyster Co.
Lauren Saria is the editor of Eater SF and has been writing about food, drinks, and restaurants for more than a decade.

Broad Street Oyster Co., one of the hottest seafood spots in Los Angeles, makes the big expansion jump into the Bay Area this week. The restaurant’s first Northern California restaurant opens on Wednesday, March 27, a spokesperson confirmed to Eater SF on Tuesday morning. The new restaurant takes over a prime space at San Francisco’s iconic Ghirardelli Square, bringing with it a seafood-centric menu that includes, of course, those Insta-famous, caviar-topped lobster rolls.

For those not familiar with the Broad Street brand, know that its opening at the Huntington Beach Pier in August 2023 marked one of the most hyped-up restaurant debuts the area had seen in years. That’s because Broad Street isn’t just another waterfront seafood shack. Since debuting the concept as a mobile raw bar in 2017, founder Christopher Tompkins has turned the brash and colorful brand into “one of Southern California’s most sought-after,” Eater LA reported last year.

The San Francisco menu, a press release shares, will offer oysters, clam chowder, cioppino, and “exclusive menu items inspired by the city’s rich culinary heritage.”

The new location takes over a spacious two-story location at the top of Ghirardelli Square, which the Broad Street team has decked out with school bus-yellow booths, teal accents, and lots of clean white subway tile. Notably, the dining room offers some pretty impressive views of Aquatic Park and the Bay beyond. As at its locations across the greater Los Angeles area, expect hours to run from lunch to dinner, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Reservations will not be accepted.

Broad Street Oyster Co.
Broad Street Oyster Co.
Broad Street Oyster Co.
Broad Street Oyster Co.

Broad Street Oyster Co. opens at 900 North Point Street in San Francisco on Wednesday, March 27 and will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For more information check the Broad Street Oyster Co. website and Instagram.

More From Eater SF

The Latest

San Francisco’s Oldest and Most Legendary Queer Bar Is Making a Comeback

By Dianne de Guzman

The Best Dishes Eater SF Editors Ate This Week: March 25

By Eater Staff

Now You Can Get Detroit-Style Pizza at Salesforce Park

By Paolo Bicchieri

Why Michelin-Listed Italian Restaurant Che Fico Cut Its Controversial Surcharge in Half 

By Paolo Bicchieri

4 Restaurants and Bars to Try This Weekend in the Bay Area: March 22

By Lauren Saria, Dianne de Guzman, and 1 more

This Laurel Heights Natural Wine Bar and Bottle Shop Is Moving

By Dianne de Guzman