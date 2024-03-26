Broad Street Oyster Co., one of the hottest seafood spots in Los Angeles, makes the big expansion jump into the Bay Area this week. The restaurant’s first Northern California restaurant opens on Wednesday, March 27, a spokesperson confirmed to Eater SF on Tuesday morning. The new restaurant takes over a prime space at San Francisco’s iconic Ghirardelli Square, bringing with it a seafood-centric menu that includes, of course, those Insta-famous, caviar-topped lobster rolls.

For those not familiar with the Broad Street brand, know that its opening at the Huntington Beach Pier in August 2023 marked one of the most hyped-up restaurant debuts the area had seen in years. That’s because Broad Street isn’t just another waterfront seafood shack. Since debuting the concept as a mobile raw bar in 2017, founder Christopher Tompkins has turned the brash and colorful brand into “one of Southern California’s most sought-after,” Eater LA reported last year.

The San Francisco menu, a press release shares, will offer oysters, clam chowder, cioppino, and “exclusive menu items inspired by the city’s rich culinary heritage.”

The new location takes over a spacious two-story location at the top of Ghirardelli Square, which the Broad Street team has decked out with school bus-yellow booths, teal accents, and lots of clean white subway tile. Notably, the dining room offers some pretty impressive views of Aquatic Park and the Bay beyond. As at its locations across the greater Los Angeles area, expect hours to run from lunch to dinner, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Reservations will not be accepted.

Broad Street Oyster Co. opens at 900 North Point Street in San Francisco on Wednesday, March 27 and will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For more information check the Broad Street Oyster Co. website and Instagram.