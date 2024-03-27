A New FiDi Bar and Lounge Will Open This Summer — to ‘Quality’ Individuals Only

Share All sharing options for: A New FiDi Bar and Lounge Will Open This Summer — to ‘Quality’ Individuals Only

An exclusive, members-only bar and lounge is set to debut in the Financial District this summer, promising oysters, crudo, and an ultra-luxe caviar cart — for anyone willing to pony up for a monthly membership fee and who can meet the club’s qualifications for membership. The Bank at Amador is the newest offering at the private Amador Club (formerly Wingtip) at 550 Montgomery Street, and the new ground floor area “will transform from a premier meeting space by day, into a vibrant bar and lounge by night, for members-only,” a press release states.

The Bank takes inspiration for its name from the historic Bank of Italy building which opened in 1908 and now houses Amador Club. But the food and beverage menus are also reportedly inspired by the turn of the 20th century and the grand hotel bars of Europe. That means a menu that “highlights various European dishes using modern techniques.” Expect dishes such as “seasonal oysters” served with accouterments such as pineapple, Fresno chile mignonette, and caviar; escargot bathed in herbed garlic butter; beef carpaccio with arugula, shallots, and Parmesan aioli; and spicy yellowtail served with crispy rice. A caviar cart will also roam the dining room, doling out caviar bumps to those who need a hit of salinity at their table.

As for drinks, expect a serious cocktail menu that’s hyper-seasonal and rooted in technique, according to the press release. For instance, It’s Always Sunny in Dolores, features cachaça and tequila, with génépy and kiwi cordial mixed in, plus key lime, clarified pineapple, egg whites, and a key lime-pineapple float.

While the overarching fees at Amador Club are undisclosed on its website, a membership at the Bank will be separate from memberships at Amador Club. That being said, the press release promises fees at the new lounge will start at $50 a month with no initiation fee. Furthermore, the Bank website states qualifications for membership “are based on the quality of the individual and their contributions to our community, not wealth, status, or job title.” Also included with membership to the Bank is “selective entry” to the Club on the 10th and 11th floors.

The Bank at Amador (550 Montgomery Street) debuts in summer 2024.