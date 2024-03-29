 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Two-Story, Tree-Filled Restaurant and Bar Is Opening in Downtown San Jose

Eos & Nyx, from the team behind Paper Planes and MINI Boss, opens this summer

by Lauren Saria
Eos & Nyx
Lauren Saria is the editor of Eater SF and has been writing about food, drinks, and restaurants for more than a decade.

As we step into spring, there are plenty of new restaurants to look forward to across the Bay Area, and in the coming months, the South Bay will have a new destination for Mediterranean food and drinks in Eos & Nyx. The new restaurant and bar comes from Paper Plane Group, the team also behind San Jose-area businesses Paper Planes, MINI Boss, Still OG, and Alter Ego.

According to a spokesperson, Eos & Nyx is on track to debut at 201 South Second Street, Suite 120, sometime during summer 2024. The restaurant takes its name from the ancient Greek goddesses of day and night, respectively, and will serve “traditional Mediterranean cuisine from France, Spain, Italy, Greece, and North Africa” for brunch and dinner. Executive chef Nicko Moulinos was reportedly born in New Jersey but raised in Corfu, Greece. He attended the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park and has cooked at restaurants including Eric Ripert’s Le Bernardin, Kwame Onwuachi’s Kith/Kin, and Taverna in Palo Alto.

The menu will include mezze, grilled meats and seafood, and “brunch favorites.”

As for the design, the Mercury News reports Eos & Nyx takes over a nearly 4,000-square-foot space inside Paseo, a mixed-use development in downtown San Jose. The space used to house a movie theater, so expect 20-foot ceilings, ample greenery, and a “rotating conveyor belt of spirits that will be visible from the outside and inside” of the restaurant.

Eos & Nyx

Eos & Nyx (201 South Second Street, Suite 120, San Jose) is expected to open in summer 2024.

