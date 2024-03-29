Commercial Dungeness Crab Season Is Closing Early for Most of California

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that it will close off crab fishing for most of the California coast starting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 8. In a press release, CDFW stated that commercial and recreational crab fishing using vertical line gear in zones 3-6 — basically the entire California coast south of the Sonoma-Mendocino County line — will be halted. Recreational crab traps will also be prohibited in zones 3, 4, and 5, while hoop nets and crab snares will be allowed until the season fully closes on June 30 south of the Sonoma/Mendocino county line, and July 30 for areas north of the line. Fishing in zones 1 and 2, located north of the Sonoma-Mendocino County line, will be allowed to continue, but with a depth restriction of 180 feet. (For a map of the California fishing zones, head to wildlife.ca.gov/crab.)

The closure announcement comes after aerial and vessel surveys this month showed that the number of humpback whales off the coast of California is increasing, resulting in an elevated entanglement risk. This year’s Dungeness crab season opener also saw delays, and did not kick off late on January 18. Those interested in buying fresh Dungeness crabs off the boat for the season’s last two weekends can look at Eater SF’s guide on where to purchase crabs in the city. The next risk assessment by the CDFW will happen in mid-April.

Cult-favorite Sacramento pizzeria halts delivery

Downtown Sacramento’s Pizza Supreme Being announced Wednesday that it will no longer offer delivery “due to high volumes of theft and failed deliveries,” the Sacramento Bee reports. The restaurant owner stated that the business offered delivery through third-party services but found customers blamed the staff for “delays, failures, theft, or problems of any kind.” After a rash of pizzas being sent to incorrect addresses, the restaurant pulled the plug on delivery as of Thursday.

It’s Girl Scout Cookie (cocktail) season

Yes, technically Girl Scout Cookie season has already been in full swing — and wrapped as of March 17 — but Causwells is keeping the cookie dreams going with the return of their Girl Scout Cookie cocktail menu. The cocktails will get a bit of a remix this year, as barman Elmer Mejicanos changes some of the spirits used in his cookie concoctions, promising not-too-sweet drinks. The new menu drops on Tuesday, April 2, and $1 from every drink will go to the Girl Scout Opportunity Fund.

Lumpia eating contest this weekend

If you’re the type who’s always wanted to live out your Joey Chestnut hot dog-eating dreams on Coney Island, there’s a lower-stakes competitive eating contest this weekend to try your hand at. The 2nd Annual Lumpia Eating Contest is scheduled for Saturday, March 30, KQED reports, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 821 Houret Court in Milpitas. The fastest person to eat 30 lumpia within the 7-minute time limit will win prizes, including bragging rights, of course (although contestants will need to sign a liability waiver beforehand). Food and retail vendors will be selling goods to competitors and non-competitors alike.