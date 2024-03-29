4 Restaurants and Bars to Try This Weekend in the Bay Area: March 29

As we head into the weekend, Eater SF editors have compiled a list of recommendations to answer one of the most persistent and, arguably, pressing questions of the day: “Where should I eat?” Of course, we have several resources to help guide your dining and drinking decisions — for example, the San Francisco and East Bay heatmaps, which reflect the hottest new restaurants to try right now. But here we offer four suggestions of places to check out this weekend around the Bay Area. And if you’re looking for places to grab a drink, try these lists of the best new places to grab a cocktail in San Francisco and the East Bay.

For a classic San Francisco Chinatown experience: Sam Wo

On this cold and rainy spring weekend, why not pay a visit to the kind of cozy, old-school restaurant that all too often gets overlooked in favor of newer, shinier things? Sam Wo, a narrow slip of a restaurant on a steep stretch of Clay Street, holds the title of being one of (if not, the) oldest restaurant in Chinatown having been founded just after the 1906 earthquake. And while it remains to be seen what will happen when the current lease expires at the top of next year, for now, you can still step inside for comforting plates of Cantonese American classics including wok-fried rice noodles and tender beef rolls with a side of nose-clearing hot mustard. In my opinion, however, you’ll want a bowl of fish jook, the ideal stick-to-your-ribs meal for this grey weather. Ample ginger, scallions, and cilantro give the creamy rice porridge some lift, and pros know to sprinkle white pepper on top to contribute bright, earthy notes. Sam Wo Restaurant, 713 Clay Street, San Francisco

— Lauren Saria, Eater SF editor

For a stiff drink at a buzzy cocktail spot: Bar Jabroni

Lower Haight just became home to one of the coolest corners in the city. There’s newcomer Bar Jabroni, which just opened in late March, bringing the titanic flavors and Philly vibes from Palm City Wines further east with a Top Chef-vetted chef in the kitchen. Kitty-corner there’s fellow upscale bar and restaurant Stoa from the Nopalito team. Both are destinations in their own right, then there’s also Mexican restaurant phenom Otra and longtime loyalists Toronado and Molotov’s just a block away. Do yourself a favor and spend an hour or two at both Bar Jabroni and Stoa — order the grilled mochi at the latter and roasted arrowhead cabbage with black garlic ranch at the former — then make a night of crawling the strip. Bar Jabroni, 698 Haight Street, San Francisco

— Paolo Bicchieri, Eater SF reporter

For fluffy shaved ice in the East Bay: Mt. Kakigori

Those with a soft spot for shaved ice will want to seek out Japanese shaved ice pop-up Mt. Kakigori. Retail shop Morningtide will host Mt. Kakigori on Saturday, March 30, from noon to 3 p.m. in Albany, just off the Solano Avenue strip. The pop-up promises “Japanese style shaved ice, inspired by California’s seasonal ingredients and food culture” and this weekend’s options look like they won’t disappoint. Blueberry Dreams features blueberry yogurt with blackberry kumquat jelly, and foam; meanwhile, Orange Sunset is a vegan option with carrot, strawberry rhubarb compote, and coconut cream. Mt. Kakigori at Morningtide (847 Cornell Avenue, Albany) on March 30 from noon to 3 p.m.

— Dianne de Guzman, Eater SF deputy editor

For a final taste of Dungeness crab season: Popi’s Oysterette

Sad news for the many crab lovers out there: On Friday the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced it will close off crab fishing for most of the California coast on Monday, April 8. Which means it’s time to get that sweet meat while you can. Head to Marina seafood restaurant Popi’s Oysterette for a Dungeness crab roll that’s made with locally caught crab or splurge on a towering seafood platter that includes oysters, mussels, clams, prawns, caviar, and that sweet crab. Of course, plenty of other restaurants around the city and Bay Area may also still have local Dungeness, too, including Fisherman’s Wharf spots such as Scoma’s and Abaca, which has a ranch dressing-covered Dungeness crab ensalada on the menu right now. For the real ones, there’s always the option to buy your Dungies fresh from the boat. Popi’s Oysterette, 2095 Chestnut Street, San Francisco

— Lauren Saria, Eater SF editor