There’s a new pop-up in the city paying homage to its founders’ Japanese and Chinese heritages. It’s called Kiri, Japanese for “fog,” and currently calls the former Hotline space home for both intimate ticketed dinners and a la carte breakfasts. The duo in charge, Brian Lee and Brian Ishii, will host their next event on March 10, followed by a more casual breakfast pop-up on March 24. Then they’ll begin a Sunday installation every two weeks at New Taraval Cafe. Standout dishes include fried pork belly nanbanzuke and a Bee’s Knees riff with shiso and sansho. The idea is to match the warm familiarity the two have always felt in San Francisco restaurants, the kinds of places their families have frequented for decades, with fine dining techniques. “I just wanna make food that my and Brian’s parents can sit at and not wonder how to approach,” Ishii says.

A fateful approach brought Kiri to life. After clocking off at Mission District izakaya Rintaro, Lee, then a relatively new front-of-house worker, thought he’d take a courageous plunge and approach Ishii, a sous chef there. The two hit it off straight away, sharing a sense of humor and rich lineage in the city. Ishii’s Japanese American family goes back five generations in San Francisco, Lee’s Chinese American family six, and Lee’s older sibling even went to high school with Ishii. For both, the meeting had a feeling of coming home.

The menu reflects that nostalgia. Debuting in January 2024 serving portobello katsu sandos and hojicha lattes, the two’s pop-up is now zooming in on dinner items full-force. Think upscale but simple food, like chili cucumber salad with mala lime and sansho, already a heavily ordered side. The menu is a la carte, featuring comfort entrees such as beef teriyaki and headier items including dashi-poached shrimp cocktails. Like a strong classic cocktail, most of these dishes are straightforward in concept but well-executed. Running a small outfit also allows for sustainable preparation, such as making a pineapple upside-down cake and then upcycling the skins to make a bubbly tepache. To bring in more power, both Brians tap their friends for rotating shifts, many of whom are fellow chefs with impressive resumes including time a restaurants such as Liholiho Yacht Club.

While Ishii leds the kitchen, Lee, who was on the opening team for ultra-popular Coffee Movement in Nob Hill, owns the beverage side. At Coffee Movement Lee says he learned a coffee shop could be so much more from the hospitality aspect. Ishii is into that idea, too, hoping to develop a reputation with diners wherein they trust Kiri to put new, rotating items in front of them each time they visit. The two are excited about the izakaya format since they maintain that, at least in Japan, izakayas are essentially genreless. “It’s very in character to have fried mackerel with peppercorn aioli right next to Mexican pineapple soda,” Lee says. “That’s not that shocking to see at an izakaya. It’s hard to point at just one thing.”

These two say a physical restaurant space in San Francisco is on their horizon. The idea is to try things out through pop-ups, then become a restaurant for the locals, for the kind of people who want to feel comfortable and at ease while they dine. “We want a restaurant,” Lee says. “A home, not just for the customers but for ourselves. A place to geek out with each other.” Ishii agrees. “There’s no other way about it,” he adds. “Even if it’s impossible we’re both from San Francisco and have a lot of love for the people and the families. Even if we make just a dollar a day.”

Kiri is popping up at Hotline on March 10 for a ticketed meal and March 24 for late breakfast. Then in April the pop-up will begin a biweekly installation at New Taraval Cafe. Stay tuned on their Instagram for upcoming pop-ups.