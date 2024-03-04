 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tenderheart at the LINE SF Hotel on Market Street Has Closed

About a year and a half after opening, the ground floor restaurant at the swanky mid-Market hotel has gone dark

by Lauren Saria

Patricia Chang
Lauren Saria is the editor of Eater SF and has been writing about food, drinks, and restaurants for more than a decade.

Less than a month after the rollout of its long-awaited lobby bar, the LINE SF hotel on Market Street has closed its ground-floor restaurant Tenderheart. The company confirmed the restaurant's closure on Monday to Eater SF, noting that the team plans to “redevelop the concept” in the future. “After two incredible years, it’s bittersweet to announce that we’ve temporarily closed Tenderheart,” an emailed statement from F&B Director Bryan Woolley reads in part. “We’re hard at work on what’s next, and we can’t wait to share all the delicious details very soon.”

Tenderheart opened in fall 2022 under the leadership of chef Joe Hou, who oversees the food across all the hotel’s outlets including rooftop bar and restaurant Rise Over Run and newly opened Dark Bar on the lobby level. For the Tenderheart menu, Hou “drew inspiration from both Northern California’s bountiful local ingredients and his identity as a first-generation Chinese American,” Eater SF reported at the time. The menu offered dishes such as sweet and sour quail, salt and pepper cauliflower, and lion’s head meatballs crepinette. Cocktails came from San Francisco bartender Danny Louie.

Fans can still get a taste of both Hou and Louie’s talents at either Rise Over Run or Dark Bar, which both offer food and drink menus. It’s unclear for now when the LINE hotel team will be able to reactivate the Tenderheart space, which fronts Market Street. A note on the restaurant’s Yelp page, however, states the restaurant will reopen on May 31, 2024. Tablehopped also noted the restaurant’s closure last week.

