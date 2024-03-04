Catch James Beard Award-Recognized Natural Winery Middle Brow in the Bay Area This Week

A taste — and sip — of Chicago lands in Berkeley and Sonoma with this week’s arrival of James Beard Award-nominated Middle Brow. Business partners Pete Ternes and Bryan Grohnke embark on their two-stop tour of the Bay Area this Thursday, March 7, and with it, they bring pizza, plus a sampling of their beers and natural wine, having just launched Chicago’s first natural winery last year.

The first stop of the Middle Brow tour takes place at Valley Bar and Bottle in Sonoma on Thursday, March 7, followed by a two-day pop-up at Berkeley’s Rose Pizzeria on March 8 and 9. To get the events rolling, Rose Pizzeria co-owner Gerad Gobel stepped up to start the pizza dough fermentation process locally, using Middle Brow’s recipe but incorporating local flour. The menus for the two stops are still in development, but Ternes is already excited to work with the season’s fresh produce. Among the ideas they’re throwing around are a Chicago hot dog-style pizza and a Neapolitan option. They’re also discussing using ingredients such as green garlic and nettles. “We’re doing what I think we tend to do [in Chicago],” Ternes says, “which is, connect our roots and the Chicago nature of who we are to what’s happening in the season, wherever we’re hanging.”

As for Middle Brow beverages, a selection of beers and natural wine will be available, of course. Ternes says they plan to bring some solera-style brews — a type of brewing during which an older beer is inoculated with adolescent beers — along with some last-minute selections from the brewery. Ternes and Grohnke will also bring a selection of low-intervention wines made with hybrid grapes grown in the Midwest and juice from California. Among the offerings will be Big Seeds, a Seyval Blanc hybrid white wine; Pizza Wine, a blend of four red hybrid varietals, which Ternes describes as “bright and energetic and acidic”; a bubbly riesling piquette; and Pollen, a Michigan-grown gewurztraminer-Marquette blend.

Middle Brow launched in 2011 as a nomadic, contract brewery, making beers with wild yeast, but they were just getting started. A natural wine that embraced the team’s beer-making ethos and piqued their interest in winemaking, and when they opened their permanent brewery location, Bungalow by Middle Brow in 2019, they began stretching into other areas of food and drink. Bungalow includes a bakery and hosts pizza-centric Tavern Tuesdays, with pies made in-house. Eventually, the group launched a wine brand after learning and working with other natural winemakers, including Evan Lewandowski, Martha Stoumen, plus Shaunt Oungoulian and Diego Roig of Populis Wine. This week’s pizza and brewery tour gives the Middle Brow team a chance to reconnect with their Chicago friends out West — a former employee now works at Valley Bar and Bottle, while Rose Pizzeria co-owners Gobel and Alexis Rorabaugh were one-time neighbors and fans of the Bungalow while they lived in the midwest. It also gives Middle Brow a chance to introduce its Midwest style to the Bay Area.

“Our wines are very experimental, and they’re gonna be very out there for people,” Ternes says. “Come in with an open mind and see what farm-to-city really means in Chicago. We hope you like it, but at the very least, we hope it stays interesting.”

Middle Brow pops up at Valley Bar and Bottle (487 First Street West, Sonoma) on Thursday, March 7, with reservations available via Tock. Middle Brow will also pop up at Rose Pizzeria (1960 University Avenue, Berkeley) on March 8 and 9, with reservations available via Resy.