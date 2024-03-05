Highly Opinionated: An Expert’s Favorite Gluten-Free Pastas in San Francisco

In Eater SF’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in San Francisco. This month, an Eater SF reporter shares their favorite places to eat gluten-free pasta in San Francisco.

Finding delicious, worthwhile gluten-free pasta is hard but not impossible. Gluten-free pasta itself is tricky because, unlike other forms of alternative ingredient-prepared dishes, pasta is basically gluten that’s covered in tasty things absorbed by gluten. But pasta finds a way, and finding good gluten-free pasta for the pantry at home is relatively easy these days. Bon Appetit spotlighted some of the finest options in 2022, and Tinkyada has sold its instantly recognizable brown rice pasta at grocery stores since 1997.

But what about festive dinners in the city, when cooking at home simply won’t do? San Francisco has plenty of phenomenal options. Honorable shout-outs go to Mattina’s wheat-free gnocchi, which is made in-house at the Cal-Italian restaurant. Meanwhile, Baia’s spicy arrabbiata spaghetti is thankfully gluten-free by request. There are also plenty of legitimate options for those in need of gluten-free noodles, including Poesia and the Rustic in the Castro.

In San Francisco, where vegan lunch and dairy-free tasting menus are as easy to find as Mission burritos and legendary cioppino, plan your next Big Night-esque Italian restaurant shindig around any of these three luxurious gluten-free pastas.

Cacio e pepe at Fiorella

Fiorella is no longer an if-you-know-you-know type restaurant in San Francisco. There’s the original Clement Street outpost with Bay Area legends depicted on the wallpaper, plus the double-decker Inner Sunset location with its hidden bar, and even an outpost on Russian Hill. But that popularity is well-earned, as the hospitality and ambiance at all locations are dialed-in, professional, and high-caliber. Plus, this luxurious Roman-style pasta is available at all three.

Sharp black pepper, primo pecorino, and butter is a tough trifecta to beat on just about any starchy dish. It’s been said many times: Salt and pepper with cheese just tastes good. Of all the iterations sampled in research for this highly scientific article, nowhere was that truer than with these gluten-free noodles at Fiorella. The house-made, gluten-free chitarra, a staple for cacio e pepe, was more or less indistinguishable from conventional noodles, and over-the-top creaminess makes it an ideal style for gluten-free noodles anyway.

Tortelloni di Zuca at Penny Roma

Eating at Penny Roma feels like dining amongst the architects of artificial intelligence while clubby music thumps overhead. There’s a lushness that matches the sheer popularity of the place; on a drizzly Tuesday night, it was packed. The 12 cheese-topped tortelloni di zuca, with sage and balsamic woven through, feel totally at home here, as should any allergen-sensitive guests. This is a big portion of comfort food amongst the finest in San Francisco’s gluten-friendly Italian dining world.

This pasta is worth ordering for its feat of flexibility, if not for the nutty squash stuffing inside. The subtlety of the dish’s flavor profile works well with the browned butter and ring of balsamic, with no one note too distracting from the construction of the tortelloni. The shaping on this wheat-free rendition is excellent, all things considered, and the delicate but deep sauce is the correct accompaniment necessary for total tortelloni pleasure.

It’s no surprise the dish is a hit, nor the structure of the noodles, given Penny Roma is a sister operation to pasta royalty Flour + Water. The pasta shop next door also offers loads of take-home pantry goods for those bold enough to try recreating this at home.

Vegetable pasta at Bar Sprezzatura

Don’t let the name fool you: Bar Sprezzatura is much more than a place to drink. The gluten-free veggie pasta — a rotating option that recently was full of seasonal produce, chanterelle mushrooms, and taleggio fonduta — is a testament to that truth. The noodles come from Italy’s Sogno Toscano, a gluten-free rigatoni that works well with the texture and flavor profile of the dish.

Unlike some wheat-free pasta options, Sprezzatura blends its chosen alternative pasta with sauces and ingredients so smartly that one really can’t tell the difference. The price points fall around the same area; all of them cost about $25 with or without wheat on the plate.

Let’s be clear: These picks are for the wheat-free diners out there who still want a seat at the Good Food table. There are diners out there who haven’t had a burger, a pizza, or pasta for years due to celiac or various autoimmune issues. Thankfully, these three pastas make one feel included. Swanning noodles onto the fork, one almost feels like they’re just another guest at the table tucking into a hardy plate of pasta. Then the bite confirms that, yes, they are.

Update: March 5th, 2024, 3:50 p.m.: This story has been updated to reflect that Mattina’s gnocchi is handmade.