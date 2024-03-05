The East Bay Gets Hella Hella Bagels With the Opening of ... Hella Bagels

As San Francisco gets its own bagel boost, the East Bay is welcoming another bagel darling into a permanent home with the opening of Hella Bagels. Owner Blake Hunter quietly welcomed diners into the shop this weekend for a sneak peek of the space and menu, but as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, the shop will be officially open for bagels and schmear at 1019 San Pablo Avenue in Albany, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

There will be the bagel classics, of course, such as a bagel bearing lox and capers over scallion schmear. But Hunter is also known for his more fantastical combinations such as the “sushi bagel” from his pop-up days, the Chronicle reports, so expect fun options to hit the menu as specials. In between the classics and the specials, Hunter hopes to expand the menu to 16 options and wrap in non-bagel items such as a bacon egg and cheese breakfast sandwich.

Mini Gourmet returns

Four years after San Jose favorite Mini Gourmet was sidelined by a fire in 2019, the diner has returned, welcoming back longtime customers for plates of omelets and pancakes, the Mercury News reports. The space has been upgraded, as well as the menu. Along with updating classics such as the chicken-fried steak, the owners have added in bowls of pho and spring rolls, a carryover from their now-shuttered sister business, Pho Mai #2.

Breakfast taco-dedicated restaurant opens

The Bay Area is awash in breakfast burritos, but what chef Rachel Williams decided we were truly missing was Texas-style breakfast tacos. As such, Williams filled in that egg-filled gap first as a farmer’s market booth and now with her new permanent restaurant Ray Ray’s, which opens in St. Helena on Tuesday, March 5, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Expect tacos named after women in history and Williams’ family, such as the Biddy, made with brisket, cucumber dill slaw, pomegranate seeds, and cotija on a flour tortilla. On Saturdays, there will be brunch items such as chilaquiles, with plans to add dinner service down the line.

17 California farms file for bankruptcy

Tough times have hit California almond farms this year, as 17 farms filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the Los Angeles Times reports. Farming management group Trinitas Farming, LLC filed Chapter 11 for 7,586 acres of orchards. Its almond farms are spread across five California counties, including Solano, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Fresno, and Tulare. The farms saw almond prices drop from $4 a pound ten years ago, to a current state of $2 a pound or less. Trinitas’ and its partners’ debt totals $180 million.