There’s a New North Beach Wine Bar From Inclusive Wine Pros

The North Beach Renaissance continues to enlist more and more food and beverage pros to its merry ranks. On Friday, March 8, the neighborhood will add Friend of a Friend to the lineup, a new bottle shop and wine gathering space from the team behind inclusive wine outfit the 280 Project. The operation is known for urban wine-growing in San Francisco and prioritizing diversity in agriculture. Friend of a Friend is a fragrance store, pantry goods spot, and education center for those looking to get into wine or strengthen their palate. There’s also a full spirits license, though for now, it’s bottles to-go alongside those tins of fish and chile crisps. Co-owner Christopher Renfro, who will open the shop alongside partner Jannea Tschirch, says the multipurpose outlet is a dream come true. “This has been on my vision board for a long time,” Renfro says.

The name is a nod to how Renfro wants the space to be: An unpretentious destination to build the community of folks who don’t feel like wine and fragrances can be for them. He says that as a Black man working in fine dining he’s had countless interactions where people told him to upsell certain wines to Asian Americans, or that he might only enjoy moscatos. With his work at the 280 Project, Renfro has brought more people from the wine world’s historically underrepresented communities into the vineyards, and he wants this shop to build that groundswell even further. There are no classes on the calendar just yet, but Renfro has a few ideas. To break down people’s uncertainty about wine, he hopes to organize casual, communal tastings where Renfro will order a random array of food from fellow North Beach businesses for guests and shop employees to taste and propose wine pairings for the various foods, whether they be bags of chips or burgers. “The goal really is education,” Renfro says.

The new shop opens kitty-corner from Washington Square, up the street from the legendary Graffeo Coffee Roasting space, and down the street from fellow wine go-to Golden Sardine. The opportunity to open a permanent space came about when the 280 Project picked up press through an interview Renfro did about a friend in wine. An interested party reached out to become a silent partner and contacted him once they encountered his work. For him, it was inspiring to see the fruit of his labor validated in opening a shop in this Hollywood-esque way. “I think that it’s time that we really are pushing for people of different cultures, different genders to be represented,” Renfro says. “Everyone is welcome. Everyone gets equal space, from around North Beach and around the world.”

Friend of a Friend (705 Columbus Avenue) opens Friday, March 8, and will initially be open noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday before expanding hours.