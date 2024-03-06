Leo’s Oyster Bar Avoids Eviction and Remains Open

Leo’s Oyster Bar avoided eviction this week after being served with an eviction notice and an unlawful detainer lawsuit by the building’s landlord, the San Francisco Business Times reports. Despite that, the landlord also filed a notice of conditional settlement which could pave the way for a dismissal. In the meantime, the restaurant remains open, and an attorney for the landlord told the news outlet that they expect the restaurant “to perform the terms of the agreed settlement so that it may continue to operate its restaurant to benefit its patrons and San Francisco’s Financial District.”

According to the lawsuit, Leo’s owes $100,000 in back rent, but it is also entangled in a lawsuit between former restaurant partners Anna Weinberg and David Stanton, the Times reports. Leo’s, Tosca Cafe, and (now-shuttered) Park Tavern are the subject of a lawsuit between the two, looking to determine the ownership of the restaurants. Despite a judge ruling in favor of Stanton in January 2023 and ordering Weinberg to pay him $800,000, the Times reports that this decision “leaves the ownership status of the restaurants uncertain.” Weinberg has since replied to the complaint and denies all allegations as of January 2024.

A new Mission seafood restaurant opens

Hog Island Oyster Co. alum Abel Padilla opened his new restaurant La Playa Seafood Bar Restaurant at 2331 Mission Street two weeks ago, Tablehopper reports. Expect seafood, of course, including oysters, a clams steamer, and a seafood tower, but they also offer rib-eye steak and La Playa Parrillada, a wooden platter “with hanger steak, short ribs, chorizo, shrimp, fried yucca, and oyster mushrooms” good for four. A daily, neighborhood-friendly happy hour is also on deck at the new restaurant.

Grand Bakery sells for $1

Oakland’s Grand Bakery, the oldest kosher bakery in the Bay Area, has found a new owner. Bear Silber, a Bay Area food industry vet, takes over the space from Sam Tobis and purchased the business for $1, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. In a previous story, Tobis told the paper that it was more important for him to find the right person to take over the business than to sell for a higher price. Well, it seems that Silber is the right person, and he now plans to keep the food similar to the restaurant’s recent menu but with a few items added in. “He’s this perfect combination of operating experience and vision to give Grand the future it deserves,” Tobis says.

A sweet bakery team-up

Locals with a sweet tooth, listen up: Dynamo Donut and Black Jet Baking Co. are pairing up for a special dessert this Friday, March 8, for International Women’s Day. Sara Spearin, owner of Dynamo Donut, and Gillian Shaw Lundgren, owner of Black Jet, will release a Pop-Tart-inspired collaboration, “an orange zest donut dipped in a strawberry sangria glaze and topped with a mini brown sugar pop-tart” with raspberry drizzle and rainbow sprinkles. The dessert will be available at both bakeries on Friday.