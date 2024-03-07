Lion Dance Cafe Remixed Its Vegan Menu. Now It’s on Michelin’s Radar.

Shane Stanbridge and C-Y Chia spent a decade building a primetime following for their vegan restaurant with Singaporean, Chinese, and Italian influences. That doesn’t mean it was a linear progression for Lion Dance Cafe, their testament to their roots that’s anything but traditional cooking. The outfit used to be called S+M Vegan before changing its name to Lion Dance in 2020; it was a pop-up, then it offered just takeout, then it was a prix fixe menu. After a few different tries, things clicked. That’s when Michelin and the James Beard Foundation perked their ears up. “Of course, we’re immensely grateful people are noticing,” Chia says. “But for us we’re always in it, trying to make things work, so we never take a step back and say, ‘This is how things feel.’ We’re always in the middle of it.”

If Chia had a chance to step back, they’d see a new audience with Lion Dance on their radar. The vibrant colors of the restaurant’s design and decor pair with the mouthwatering plant-based dishes such as laksa and warm pandan butter nian gao, easily cementing the restaurant as a culinary powerhouse in the Bay Area. But in January 2024 the business pivoted back toward a playbook that worked in its earlier days: no reservations, walkup only, a la carte. So while the business is far from new, opening the permanent location in September 2020, Chia and Stanbridge are just now getting awards buzz and big-time reviews. The two romantic and business partners are a Bay Area restaurant success story, yet they’re as much on their grind as ever.

“A lot of people think because we’re getting this attention and we have a restaurant with people in it we must be bigger than we are,” Stanbridge says. “They expect something that we’re not. Ultimately we’re just a couple of punks making food.”

Chia and Stanbridge cut their teeth far and wide in the restaurant industry, Chia pulling work at L’Arpege in Paris and Stanbridge at Pure Food and Wine of Bad Vegan fame in New York to name a few. They met while working at Berkeley’s Encuentro and decided to tinker with catering and pop-ups on the side. It wasn’t long before their food gained a loyal fanbase. The two spend a lot of time in their relationship discussing the differences and commonalities in what their ancestors may or may not have eaten; tomatoes and noodles, for instance, are treated in very different ways in Europe and Asia. The two took their time to weave in the food they ate growing up — it was enough work to introduce an all-vegan pop-up in 2013 — but through pizza pop-ups under tents and coursed dinners in sit-down environments, their journeys found their way onto the menu slowly but surely. “It took awhile for us to cook food that was so personal,” Chia says.

Opening the restaurant — even during the pandemic as a takeout window — was actually much easier than one might think. The couple opened a kickstarter with a $50,000 goal, for instance, and blew past that milestone in 25 hours. They landed around $80,000, meaning those lines at the takeout window were bombastic.

Still, the couple ran the entire operation at its start, only hiring employees for the new space in 2021. It wasn’t until 2022 the Lion Dance Cafe parklet was constructed, allowing for the first on-site dining thanks to the fresh air. That December Chia and Stanbridge rolled out reservation-only tastings indoors, testing the waters to see if customers would be interested, and to train brand new staff on having diners inside. Opening the restaurant as a full-service space for the first time in early 2023, the menu was a la carte, and diners were trying to keep up with the changes. “That was a misconception we had a lot,” Chia says. “People had a hard time shaking the idea that we were takeout-only or tasting-only. It took a while for people to understand we were like a normal restaurant.”

That model of Lion Dance lasted for about a year. During that time in 2023 the restaurant was added as a recommended restaurant to the Michelin Guide, and in early 2024 the James Beard Foundation listed Chia and Stanbridge as semi-finalists for the Best Chef: California award. Referencing the early January decision to return to the restaurant’s pop-up roots, specifically no reservations or pre-ordering online, Chia says the recognition “doesn’t feel real.”

“Organizations like Michelin and James Beard started to consider us as a real restaurant,” Chia says, “Operating like one by their standards. That still doesn’t feel real, especially as they’re based off of how we did things last year.”

These days, dine-in and takeout is still available, but everyone waits in line whether they’re sitting down or getting food to go. That allows the team to streamline their processes, avoiding any of those stressful online ordering debacles a la The Bear’s infamous 17-minute meltdown in season one. It’s too early to tell if this latest pivot will impact their favorability with these big organizations, but the owners knew they had to change things up without raising the prices. Moreover, they’d like to keep making space for their regulars, the ones who’ve been eating their food for a decade. The two don’t have their eyes set on three Michelin stars or a corporate chain. “We just want to keep paying people well above a living wage,” Chia says. “People liked [tasting menus] and staff understood it. But to make the numbers work we knew something had to change.”

Lion Dance Cafe (380 17th Street, Oakland) is open from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.