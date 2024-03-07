Here’s Where Bad Bunny Got Busy on Sushi and Burgers in San Francisco

Bad Bunny, also known most famously as the King of Latin Trap and perhaps for his bit part in Bullet Train, hit San Francisco’s Chase Center for two blowout shows on March 1 and 2. We can’t know everywhere the reggaeton trend-setter ate in the city, but thanks to his Instagram stories we can deduce a few places he visited during his stay. SFGATE reports Lower Haight sushi restaurant Kibatsu as one of the restaurants, but there was an unnamed burger place in those stories, too.

That second location is the Melt, the local burger chain with two outposts in San Francisco on Market Street. An Eater tipster wrote in confirming what one of our reporters suspected, identifying the napkins and ultra-cheesy burgers. The Melt is also known as a late-night go-to, ideal for once the bars close. It also looks like Bad Bunny and crew stopped for pool at Family Billiards on Geary Boulevard. All three classic city institutions.

The oldest U.S. Chinese restaurant may be in Sacramento

Many believe San Francisco’s Sam Wo restaurant to be the oldest Chinese restaurant in the United States. UC Davis law school professor Gabriel “Jack” Chin doesn’t: according to the Bee, his research shows the honor goes to the Capital City’s Chicago Cafe. Chin’s Asian Exclusion Research Project through UC Davis found evidence the restaurant goes back to at least 1910, though owners Paul and Nancy Fong say the place opened in 1903.

Mega popular breakfast pop-up returns

Santa Clara County shut down tremendous pop-up hit Hash N Dash on February 8 due to violating permitting. But KQED reports owner Brandon Salmon is back in the mix, bringing his smacky breakfast sandwiches back to the streets. He’s upgraded his setup, but the entrepreneur says his experience with the county was discouraging. “If you just want to start [out] and proof your concept before going all in, it’s very, very hard to do,” Salmon told KQED.

New inclusive food festival debuts

This spring the Bay Area will welcome a new inclusive food summit. Aptly dubbed POC Food & Wine Festival, the event will take place May 2 to 5 in Berkeley and feature food world stars including Top Chef alum Tu David Phu, James Beard Award semifinalist chef Reem Assil, cannabis cookbook author chef Haejin Chun of Big Bad Wolf. Early bird tickets are already on sale, which guarantees a seat at the opening Family Palestinian Meal with chef Assil.

East Bay wine and sake crossover party

What happens when Umami Mart and Casa De Kei head to Bar Sardine? According to Instagram, it’s a big shindig. On Thursday, March 14 from 4 to 9 p.m., sake from Umami Mart joins spicy crab rolls and pork kakuni nikuman from Casa De Kei in the vibey Bar Sardine/Bartavelle space.