Dig Into West African Food in the East Bay With Star Chef Pierre Thiam

Join us for Tag Along, where local writers, artists, food authorities, and celebrities shine a spotlight on the best food and drinks in their favorite Bay Area neighborhoods.

Arriving at the Oakland farmers market on a sunny Saturday morning, we’re scanning the crowd for acclaimed chef and cookbook author Pierre Thiam. He’s running a little late. He arrives with his daughter Naia. She’s supposed to be at hip-hop class but has decided she would rather come to the market. “Give me one moment,” Thiam says. “Naia needs a cupcake.”

Thiam was born and raised in Dakar, the capital and biggest city in Senegal, and the furthest western point of Africa. He describes how “at lunchtime the country stops and everyone goes home,” and as a child, he would run back from school, past the aromas of street beignets to his mom’s okra stew. As a student, he traveled to New York City, en route to transfer to a university in Ohio, where he planned to study physics and chemistry. Instead, he was robbed, lost his bus ticket, and stayed in NYC. From there, he wound up working in restaurants for more than 20 years.

Today, Thiam is the chef and owner of Teranga in NYC, as well as the executive chef of Nok by Alara in Lagos, Nigeria, and the Pullman Dakar Teranga hotel in Dakar, Senegal. He owns the import company Yolélé Foods, credited for introducing many Americans to the ancient grain fonio. And he’s the author of four cookbooks, most recently Simply West African, one of the best cookbooks published last year.

The chef moved quietly to the Bay Area during the pandemic. His wife and cookbook co-author Lisa Katayama lived in San Francisco for many years and always imagined raising a couple of kids in Oakland. They’re now chasing after daughters Naia, 3, and Marie Aïssé, 7 months. Thiam has found the West African food scene in the Bay Area to be small compared to New York, where you can eat through entire neighborhoods: Little Senegal in Harlem, Ghanaian restaurants in the Bronx, and Nigerian spots in Brooklyn. In San Francisco, the only Senegalese restaurant many diners can name is Bissap Baobab, which serves affordable food and pitcher cocktails and is known as a music scene and fun dance party.

But Thiam has also found a few gems in the East Bay, which come close to offering a taste of home. So hop in and buckle that car seat. We’re digging into West African food in the East Bay, according to the star chef — and approved by his toddler.

Delightful Foods Bakery

5292 Foothill Blvd, Oakland, Saturdays at the Grand Lake Farmers Market

The first stop at the farmers market is Delightful Foods, a production bakery that’s been around for four decades. Owner Bilal Sabir grew up in Oakland and opened the bakery in 1978. He’s joined by his wife Rafia, who’s originally from Ghana, and she’s the mastermind who pushed Bilal to make his many flavors of pies. Today his son Abdullah Sabir, who has 13 siblings, smiles and hands out samples.

Thiam reaches for a Southern-style sweet potato pie and Muslim-style bean pie, which swaps in navy beans for a smooth custard with warm spices, and comes from a radical history. It’s not officially on the menu, but Thiam also requests a jar of Ghanaian shito sauce, a darkly colored condiment spiced with ginger, nutmeg, and cayenne.

Yagere

Saturdays at the Grand Lake Farmers Market

Pie calls for coffee, and fortunately, it’s nearby. Thiam swings by coffee stand Yagere for Ethiopian coffee (technically located in East Africa, but famous around the world). Owner Dagmawit Bekele brews smooth and strong Ethiopian coffee in traditional jebena clay pots, and with or without an infusion of spicy ginger, a small cup is an eye-opener.

Man Must Wak

547 8th St, Oakland

Saturday morning errands mean groceries. Thiam stocks up every couple of months at Man Must Wak, one of the few African and Caribbean markets in the Bay Area. Owner Queenkay Amamgbo runs this show, taking over from her late husband, who opened the market in 1998. She’s originally from Lagos, Nigeria, and breezes in today wearing a sunny yellow dress that matches the colorful storefront.

Thiam fills a basket with his favorite ingredients. He selects attiéké, cassava couscous; black-eyed peas; ground egusi, or pumpkin seeds; fermented locust seeds, or dawadawa; bright red palm oil; smoked fish; waakye leaves; sorrel; and fresh plantains, yams, okra, and habanero chiles — close in spiciness to a Scotch bonnet. Naia explores the aisles and snags a bag of plantain chips.

Ruth’s Buka

5250 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

For more casual takeout, Thiam steps up to the counter at Ruth’s Buka. “Oh good, they’ve got the big snails today,” he says. “Buka” refers to an underground kitchen in Nigeria, and owner Ruth Ogbe started cooking out of her garage, before opening her restaurant in 2015. The diners are chatting loudly, and Thiam starts pointing at hot trays on the steam table. Ruth’s daughter Deborah Ogbe fills up boxes with egusi soup made with ground pumpkin seeds, like the ones Thiam picked up earlier, efo riro, or spinach stew, and — you could smell it from outside — smoky jollof rice.

“If it’s not smoky, it’s not jollof,” Ruth says. Thiam doesn’t want to start any drama, so he refuses to pick a favorite jollof in the Bay, but this one has a long, warm heat that builds. Naia, now hungry for lunch, goes in with a fork, and immediately regrets it — “Spicy!” she wails. But the despair is short-lived; she quite likes her plantain and chicken drumstick.

Golden Safari

22431 Foothill Boulevard, Hayward

When the whole family wants to sit down for lunch, they drive a little further to Golden Safari. Shubbie Aishida and Bisi Oparinde opened this comforting mom-and-pop Nigerian restaurant in 2017, in a shopping center with parking out back. Wife Katayama and baby Marie catch up for this last stop and, since Marie just started eating solids, this is her first West African lunch.

Thiam orders a whole spread with many of the same Nigerian favorites, overlapping with the menu at Ruth’s. But here at Golden Safari, Thiam loves the slippery texture of the okra stew, the chew of the goat stew, and recommends the fufu, or pounded yam, to sink into sauces. The jollof rice is also excellent and decidedly different, less smoky and spicy and more sweet with tomato. At the end of the meal, Aishida hands out bags of puff puffs, the deep-fried dough scented with nutmeg. Naia approves. Marie has zonked.