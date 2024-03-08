The Best Dishes Eater SF Editors Ate This Week: March 8

There’s certainly no shortage of excellent food to be found in San Francisco and the Bay Area — but there’s plenty worth skipping, too. Luckily for you, Eater editors dine out several times a week (or more) and we’re happy to share the standout dishes we encounter as we go.

Here’s the best of everything the Eater SF team has eaten recently. Check back weekly for more don’t-miss dishes.

Abu’s West African groundnut stew at Old Skool Cafe

A young clarinetist puts Squidward to shame overhead while chatty mixologists discuss their favorite cars behind a handsome brown bar. It’s a Saturday night at Old Skool Cafe, the city’s storied nonprofit cafe for second-chance young people, and the groundnut stew from chef Eddie Blyden might be the best in the Bay. The dish is named after one of the program’s many students who rotated through, offering their own recipes along the way. The side of Brussels sprouts, an almost must-have on menus these days, was legitimately enjoyable, cilantro- and peanut-topped with a bright acidic dressing. But the peanut stew itself was certainly the main event, though, arriving piping hot with a well-portioned ball of rice smack in the middle. The dish reminded me of a mafe I’ve had the joy to eat, but it wasn’t too peanut-y as bursts of tomato and soft sweet potato ran through the dish like chunks in a pint of Ben & Jerry’s, meaning plenty was going on outside of the sauce itself. The hospitality at Old Skool is, frankly, better than some upscale restaurants in San Francisco. With a series of trainers and managers floating nearby, the young people working the floor and the bar are chipper and attentive, and gratefully not dressing diners down with recital-like explanations of the menu. Plowing through creamy and toothsome stew, I felt totally taken care of, and seeing staff welcome regulars into the manicured red and blue restaurant I had the rare feeling of FOMO creep in, as Old Skool has been an east side mainstay for years for a reason. I’d say it’s somewhere between the groundnut stew and the stellar service that keeps business rolling in for this swanky supper club. Old Skool Cafe, 1429 Mendell Street, San Francisco

— Paolo Bicchieri, Eater SF reporter

Chinese sausage and bacon clay pot rice from Four Kings

If you’ve visited the Four Kings pop-up in the past, you may be wondering how the transition to a permanent space will fare. I’m here to reassure you that things are already going swimmingly. I covered their upcoming opening set for March 14, but I attended a recent preview dinner and was pleased to find that the Four Kings crew has only managed to become better in their new setup in Chinatown. Several dishes were impressive, including this Chinese sausage and bacon clay pot rice. It’s easy to take this dish at face value as mere comfort food, but there’s plenty of technique from chefs Mike Long and Franky Ho beneath the surface. The duo makes their lap cheong and bacon in-house, giving the meat a more flavorful bite than one might find elsewhere. The egg yolk at the center bathed the rice and pork in that lovely gloss and texture that eggs so nicely contribute. I could mention so many other dishes, but I’ll quickly shout out two other favorites: Don’t sleep on the Chiuchow olive green beans or huckleberry douhua. The green beans were perfectly cooked under an umami-laced sauce made of Chinese olives and fermented mustard greens, with a hint of spice from rounds of Thai chiles. The huckleberry douhua dessert was a nice, warming, silken tofu dish topped with a huckleberry compote and an accompanying flavor of ginger for balance. If you’re convinced, I’d make your reservations now while you can. Four Kings, 710 Commercial Street, San Francisco

— Dianne de Guzman, Eater SF deputy editor