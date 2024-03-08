4 Restaurants and Bars to Try This Weekend in the Bay Area: March 8

As we head into the weekend, Eater SF editors have compiled a list of recommendations to answer one of the most persistent and, arguably, pressing questions of the day: “Where should I eat?” Of course, we have several resources to help guide your dining and drinking decisions — for example, the San Francisco and East Bay heatmaps, which reflect the hottest new restaurants to try right now. But here we offer four suggestions of places to check out this weekend around the Bay Area. And if you’re looking for places to grab a drink, try these lists of the best new places to grab a cocktail in San Francisco and the East Bay.

For a lively, food-filled evening event: Chinatown Night Market

Friday, March 8 marks the return of the Chinatown Night Market and the first in a series of nighttime events coming back to San Francisco this year. The event will be filled with merchants, but more importantly, there will be food vendors on hand to keep stomachs full and happy. Nosh on sweets from AA Bakery and Dragon Papa Dessert, or snag a dish or two from Lucky Creation Vegetarian Restaurant while strolling under Chinatown lanterns. The March 8 event takes place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on the 700, 800, and 900 blocks of Grant Avenue. Future night markets will happen on the second Friday of every month until November 2024.

For a chill but still luxurious meal in Napa Valley: La Cheve

If the stormy weather’s got you down and you’re headed to the land of cab and honey, you’d be a fool to miss La Cheve. Amongst dozens of fancy meals and wine flights, a humble diner can get lost looking for well-spiced chilaquiles, gluten-free pan dulce, and beer. Thankfully, like from a Biblical tale of yore, the holy trifecta of phenomenal Mexican brunch, sweet baked treats, and even house-brewed blood orange lagers appears on the side of the road. The ambiance is festive, party-ish, but lowkey, a fiesta for any and all. The mulita de chorizo, a meaty and cheesy wrap, is a smart order, and owner Cinthya Cisnero’s mom makes those pan dulce each morning. Try the flan-stuffed concha. La Cheve, 376 Soscol Avenue, Napa

— Paolo Bicchieri, Eater SF reporter

For a Tulip afterparty in Union Square: Starlite

Just about 80,000 tulips will be on display at San Francisco’s Union Square on Saturday, March 9, for the annual Flower Bulb Day. Attendees are allowed to take six tulips home with them, but might as well take those flowers out for a spin while you’re there: Starlite makes for a nice companion outing, given that it’s located just steps away from the tulip-filled Union Square. Starlite opens at 4 p.m., perfectly timed for the end of the event, giving 21-and-over flower fans a chance to grab a small bite to end the day. The views from atop the Beacon Grand Hotel are nice, of course, but the windows will also give a lovely bird’s eye view of the flower display below, hopefully with a cocktail in hand. Starlite, 450 Powell Street, San Francisco

— Dianne de Guzman, Eater SF deputy editor

For a weekend Vietnamese breakfast: Hết Sẩy

Hết Sẩy is hands down one of the most exciting pop-ups in the Bay Area, and it’s held that position since debuting in the early days of the pandemic. Part of the continued excitement — beyond the intimate relationship with the Mekong River Delta owners DuyAn Le and Hieu Le portray through their cooking — is the innovation that never seems to stop. This weekend, cơm tấm sườn cọng hột gà ốp la is on the menu, or rice, pork ribs, and sunny side-up eggs served with pickled and charred serrano, tomatoes, and fish sauce. According to the pop-up’s Instagram, this is a fairly classic breakfast option. In any case, making a trip to the team’s weekly installation at The Alameda in San Jose on either Saturday or Sunday would be a smart, mouth-watering way to start either day. Hết Sẩy, various locations, San Jose

— Paolo Bicchieri, Eater SF reporter