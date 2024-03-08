Canto Nostalgia Pop-Up Settles Down in San Francisco’s Chinatown With Wok-Fried Delights

After months as a roving pop-up, Four Kings debuts in its new Chinatown home with Canto flair and style on Thursday, March 14. It’s been a journey to find the right space to contain the talents of chefs Franky Ho and Mike Long, and their respective partners Millie Boonkokua and Lucy Li, but now they finally have it at 710 Commercial Street in San Francisco. Locals who’ve tracked down the “Canto nostalgia” pop-up during stints at wine bar Buddy or Oakland’s Viridian have only gotten a taste of what Ho and Long can offer, and now diners will finally see their full vision come together.

“A lot of times when we’re doing pop-ups, we’re at the mercy of what [equipment] is available there, so we cater the menu to that,” Long says. “Now we get to decide the kitchen that we want.”

What that means is a forward evolution of the group’s food. The biggest changeup is the addition of a wok, so some dishes will be kissed by flame, such as the flat-iron chow fun with tender, chewy noodles and strips of beef topped with mung bean sprouts, green onions, and vibrant purple red onions. The group all agrees Ho is the “wok master.” While discussing the menu, Long acknowledged Ho’s skills: “The chow fun I think really captures how good you are with a wok.” Other new dishes include skewers — a Xinjiang lamb skewer spiced with mala, chile, and cumin, and a salt and pepper Monterey squid option.

Clay pots are also a new addition that the team couldn’t reasonably execute as a pop-up; the Chinese sausage and bacon clay pot rice features sausage and bacon made in-house via a family recipe from Ho. The group jokingly acknowledges that vegetable dishes were lacking at their pop-ups, but that will be different at the restaurant. The group points to the fish-fragrant eggplant with katsuobushi on top and Chiuchow olive green beans, a dish made of green beans stir-fried with Thai chiles and a sauce made of Chinese olives and fermented mustard greens.

There will still be familiar dishes in the Chinatown space. The Four Kings’ mapo spaghetti is firmly on the menu, as are the XO snails, and chile crisp pig head. The pork chop fried rice and fried squab also hold their own among the new options, and roasted peanuts and smashed cucumbers will greet diners at their table as a free bite. For dessert, there are three options to choose from including mango pudding and red bean shaved ice. There will also be a huckleberry-ginger douhua, a silken tofu dish served with a warm huckleberry compote on top. The menu won’t be hyper-seasonal, but Ho and Long promise specials based on what they’re seeing at the market; the mouthwatering tomato will come back during tomato season, for instance, as well as perhaps some seafood dishes based on what the chefs see at a nearby live seafood shop. For drinks, expect three shochu-based cocktails, including a seasonal umeshu drink made with aged green strawberries for the opening menu. The group is also sourcing beers from Asia, such as a pomelo witbier from Taiwan Head Brewers and an Ugly Half Beer toastea lager, a refreshing, light beer made from bakery bread trimmings. There are also sake options available by the bottle or carafe. Nonalcoholic drinks include tea sourced from Chinatown, like chrysanthemum tea or the Yunnan pearl black tea.

The restaurant itself gives a glimpse of the fun and nostalgia-filled world of the Four Kings team. There’s the name, of course, which references the Four Heavenly Kings of Cantopop, popular in the 1990s. But there’s also the decor: Ho sourced vintage posters from eBay that are ’90s and early 2000s pop culture references in Hong Kong, which fill the entire space. Vinyl albums from their personal collections line the shelves of the counter dine-in area, as well as Polaroid photos with friends. The group also promises they’ve added onto their much-lauded Cantopop playlist, for everyone’s listening pleasure during dinner. One of the big features the group was adamant about for their new restaurant is an open kitchen, which is central to the new space and gives the chefs an opportunity for customer-facing interaction, they say. The location is also a homecoming for Ho, who grew up in Chinatown, and the group relishes the opportunity to source ingredients from their neighbors, such as vegetables or noodles for the chow fun.

It’s full-circle moments like finding Four King’s home in Chinatown that really ties the journey together. Long and Ho previously worked together at nearby Michelin-starred Mister Jiu’s, with Boonkokua also working front of house there. It was where they first bonded over Hong Kong street food and dishes they grew up eating, ideating their dream restaurant together. Starting as a pop-up in 2023, they workshopped dishes and received mentorship and help from the Liholiho Yacht Club team, and now they’ve finally reached opening day. “Having that flexibility, having our own space to be able to be creative with this menu as how we see fit — it’s something that we’re really looking forward to,” Long says.

Four Kings (710 Commercial Street, San Francisco) debuts on Thursday, March 14, and is open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday through Monday.