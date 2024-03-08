New Restaurant Elsie’s Opens in the Former Delirama Space

In late January, the Bay’s go-to pastrami dealer closed up shop seemingly out of the blue. Delirama owners Cash Caris and Anahita Cann told the Chronicle at the time it was too chaotic and they needed to “build a successful business from the back end first.” Now, the Mercury News reports Elsie’s is open in the former Delirama space, a much more traditional restaurant with white tablecloths that doubles as an homage to Caris’s grandmother.

Draped in pink Christmas lights, the restaurant’s vibe and menu are more upscale than its predecessor, including Le Pastrami sandwich, a fancier take on Caris’s popular pastrami sandwich, alongside items such as the Sunday Roast, a braised beef dish over Rancho Gordo polenta. What this means for the second incoming East Bay business, once known as Delirama Jr., is unclear. Elsie’s is now open for lunch and dinner service at 1746 Solano Avenue.

Bar Agricole closes second location

After a tremendous comeback, with an equally tremendous new space, Tablehopper reports Thad Vogler’s James Beard Award-winning SoMa cocktail destination has gone dark. It’s not gone for good: Vogler told Tablehopper he’s already signed a lease for a new location on Valencia Street. It may not be an exact replica of Bar Agricole, though, as Vogler only promised “a bar with good snacks.” SFist reports a new operator has already taken over the 1540 Mission Street space.

Guy Fieri drew huge lines at Costco

The Last King of Flavortown has taken the Central Coast. Guy Fieri joined Marin County-based buddy and rocker Sammy Hagar for a promotional appearance at a Costco in San Luis Obispo, SFGATE reports. The two own Santo Spirits, the tequila line Hagar founded with Maroon 5’s Adam Levine.

First-ever Sausalito restaurant week debuts

Known for its Mediterranean climate and houseboat flotillas, Sausalito is about to play host to its own restaurant week. From March 18 to 24 restaurants throughout town will offer dinners between $55 and $75 and two-course lunches between $25 and $45. Marin Magazine has the details on participating businesses, with a few highlights including Poggio, Ditas, Scoma’s, and more.