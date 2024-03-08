Tartine Manufactory Fires Up Crispy, Cheesy Pizzas for Its Return to Dinner

It’s been nearly four years since Tartine Manufactory — and everyone else — were forced to stop operations during the pandemic shutdowns of March 2020, but while other businesses came back, dinner’s remained off the table for this ‘artisanal utopia’ in the Mission. Now, the dinner menu is relaunching as of Friday, March 8, and the team is bringing back a reconsidered menu that puts Tartine’s greatest asset center stage: namely, dough. Tartine’s going all-in on pizza, anchoring the menu with nine different pies made with the bread brand’s unique dough, plus a handful of sides to keep dinner rolling.

Stephanie Tantillo, head of bakery production at Tartine, says that as the team plotted the return to dinner, they had to look at the dining landscape through the lens and lessons of today “because it’s not going to look the way it did four years ago,” she says. “What it came down to and what we’ve really been looking at is, who we are, who Tartine is,” Tantillo says. “And Tartine is really its dough.” Pizza’s been a part of Tartine’s menus at various points, including the lunch menu and at their Los Angeles outlets, but it’s never been the major focus.

The pizzas on the menu skew both classic and distinctive. Tartine isn’t one to eschew the staples, so diners can expect a margherita option; pepperoni; sausage and onion; and a mushroom pie. There are, of course, special touches for those classics, such as a house-made mozzarella or hedgehog and maitake mushrooms. From there, the pies get more fun: the menu thumbs its nose at pineapple pizza haters, with a pepperoni version that infuses black garlic into the mix. The cacio e pepe option features a trio of cacio for the dough, mixing caciocavallo, fontal, and Parmesan. Meanwhile a broccolini and prosciutto pizza pairs with preserved lemon, sun-dried tomato, and a soft egg at its center.

Aficionados may ask what type of pizza Tartine Manufactory brings to the table, and well, it’s Napolitano style in some ways — it’s more of a personal-sized pizza, for instance. But the bakers have torn up the pizza script from there. The pizza dough is made with the Italian biga method, a mix of flour, water, and yeast left to ferment overnight. Tartine’s levain starter is then mixed in, giving the dough a new dimension to its flavor and allowing it to ferment even longer, Tantillo says. After time testing several variations of the dough, the final piece came in the form of durum flour from Cairnspring Mills, which ultimately gave the pizza the light, digestible feel that the team wanted. “I would say this just falls into a category like anything else of, we took something and made it our own,” Tantillo says.

Also on the menu are some dishes to help round out the meal. Tartine bread is practically mandatory of course, and two versions of the country bread are offered with cultured butter on the side. The garlic country bread does get a bit fancier with the inclusion of black garlic butter, caciocavallo and fontal cheese, with marinara. A chopped salad and a chicory salad punctuated with crisp prosciutto will rightly fulfill any vegetable requirements one may have ahead of pizza eating. Meatballs, meanwhile, are another possible addition to the table, giving diners a tomato sauce to drag their crusts through. The pizzas and salads will shift with the season, so expect some swaps on the menu throughout the year. And lastly, a trio of desserts from chef Liz Prueitt will tie up dinner in a nice bow with a choice between a mini tres leches cake or fromage blanc Bavarian cake, or a chocolate pot de creme.

Lastly, four cocktail favorites from the previous drinks program will make a comeback for the relaunch, including the Morning Bun Old Fashioned — in the spirit of Tartine’s popular pastry — and the gin-based Honey Pot.

The project required both San Francisco and Los Angeles Tartine teams to help resurrect this dining powerhouse back to full status. “It was a really collaborative and cool moment in Tartine to bring this menu back together,” Tantillo says. “We haven’t done something like this in so long, but to really start from scratch and go up and pull teams together from two different cities to get it done was a lot of fun.”

Tartine Manufactory (595 Alabama Street, San Francisco) is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week, and is open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.