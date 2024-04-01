The Best Dishes Eater SF Editors Ate This Week: April 1

There’s certainly no shortage of excellent food to be found in San Francisco and the Bay Area — but there’s plenty worth skipping, too. Luckily for you, Eater editors dine out several times a week (or more) and we’re happy to share the standout dishes we encounter as we go.

Here’s the best of everything the Eater SF team has eaten recently. Check back weekly for more don’t-miss dishes.

Lobster roll at Broad Street Oyster Co

San Francisco is a city that loves its seafood and has plenty of options for getting a fix: You can dig into a bowl of cioppino on the literal dock of the bay, slurp oysters in the shadow of the Bay Bridge, or belly up to an old-school counter for Sicilian sashimi. As of last week, there’s a new experience to be had and that’s sliding into a booth at the top of Ghirardelli Square to eat a warm lobster roll while taking in breathtaking views of Aquatic Park. Broad Street Oytser Co., based in Southern California, opened its first Bay Area outpost on March 27 and the menu is a real seafood lover's dream with whole Dungeness crab, fully loaded seafood towers, fish and chips, and a brothy cioppino. The “world famous lobster roll,” as it's listed on the menu, holds up to the hype, at least, it does when ordered warm and upgraded with toppings of uni and caviar. It’s pretty hard to dislike the heady combination of butter-soaked lobster, sweet uni, and briny caviar — assuming you can stomach the price tag. Though the decadence of the dish is undeniable, there’s also a lightness in its composure, making it all too easy to inhale the sandwich in what feels like the blink of an eye. The restaurant offers a flashier space than most of the city’s other seafood destinations but don’t fret, there’s substance underneath all that style. Broad Street Oyster Co., 900 North Point Street, Ghirardelli Square, San Francisco

— Lauren Saria, Eater SF editor

Pecan sticky bun at Sequoia Diner

I don’t always have time for brunch, but sometimes there’s a good reason to go, like catching up with a friend. Enter a must-have at Sequoia Diner: a warm, pecan sticky bun for the table to pick at until breakfast arrives. This version came out in the shape of a pie slice, the tell-tale bun swirl at the center, glazed in a sticky-sweet sauce and topped with pecan bits. The menu describes the bun as “fresh & gooey,” and indeed it is, with the bun light and fluffy and the sauce melted into the crevices. It was a lovely way to start the meal — along with a bevy of beverages, including bottomless coffee, turmeric tonic, and water, a trinity of refreshment after a night at the bars — and how I’ll start all visits to Sequoia Diner in the future. Sequoia Diner, 3719 MacArthur Boulevard, Oakland

— Dianne de Guzman, Eater SF deputy editor

Cauliflower pancake at True Laurel

If you find yourself drenched in lamp light and sparkling conversation, two things about which James Beard waxed poetic in Delights and Prejudices, then the cauliflower pancake at True Laurel is a perfect companion. There’s something comforting and nostalgic about it. The texture of the surprisingly large dish is indeed like a slightly crunchy pancake and a purple yam barbecue sauce subs in where maple syrup might. Moreover, the hardy heap of greens atop the pancake, including less-common veggies such as Mendocino seaweed, was the raw roughage I needed to balance the dish’s creaminess. There’s an indulgent nature to the flavor that makes pausing between bites hard, though ordering a side of the bar nuts with bits of fried kale and lemon notes provides reason enough to act with intention. For $21, this dish can also be split between two as lighter fare, a beginning course with one of the bar’s drinks before a main course later on. Beard always wrote lovingly of San Francisco, describing his first visits to the city and his mother’s ongoing love after her travels there before he was born. This cauliflower pancake would live up to his scrutiny, as no preciousness gets in the way here. It’s all rich, thoughtful flavor and presentation. True Laurel, 753 Alabama Street, San Francisco

— Paolo Bicchieri, Eater SF reporter