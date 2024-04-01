Line-Inducing Tijuana-Style Tacos Are Coming to the Castro

It’s official: Richmond taqueria Tacos El Tucan, which has been drawing lines of East Bay diners since its opening, will open a second location in San Francisco. The Chronicle confirmed the news with owner Alfredo Padilla, who says he hopes to begin welcoming diners in May. The restaurant takes over the former Bonita Taqueria y Rotisserie space at 3600 16th Street in the Castro District; rumors of the taco business’s expansion were first reported by Hoodline, which spotted new signage in the days after Bonita’s closure.

The San Francisco location’s menu will be “near identical” to what’s offered at the original outpost, though Padilla says he plans to add fish and carnitas tacos. And though the restaurant won’t have a full liquor license, expect “beer, micheladas, and low-ABV margaritas in flavors like cucumber and tamarind.” Tacos El Tucan debuted in Richmond in 2019, immediately attracting a line of customers who craved Tijuana-style tacos served on fresh corn tortillas and topped with onion, cilantro, and a dollop of guacamole.

A landmark Oakland restaurant returns

Quinn’s Lighthouse, a 40-year-old Oakland restaurant that closed its doors on January 31, 2023, is making a comeback, the Mercury News reports. New owners Nathan Tran and his family have quietly reopened the business, which is housed inside a historic lighthouse, and are serving a limited menu of Vietnamese food including bánh mi and bánh xèo as they renovate the space. For fans of the original menu, there’s also made-in-house clam chowder, fish and chips, and salt and pepper calamari.

More Oklahoma-style burgers in Sacramento

There’s a new destination for Oklahoma-style onion burgers in Northern California. The Bee reports a new restaurant called Burger Bros opened at 1583 West El Camino Avenue, Suite 103, and serves “Sacramento style, Oklahoma burgers.” There’s a growing number of Bay Area businesses serving riffs on the regional burger style including Lovely’s in the East Bay and San Francisco-based pop-up Lil’ Eagle Burger.

Bar Crenn rolls out a new cocktail menu

There’s a new cocktail menu in the works at one-Michelin-starred Bar Crenn, and this time the “avant-garde cocktail program featur[es] elaborate tableside preparations.” Reservations are recommended for the Lounge, though the bar is open for walk-ins nightly. Meanwhile, Crenn bolstered the six-course Le Comptoir tasting menu experience also offered at Bar Crenn; the intimate experience now costs $250 per person. Reservations for May are available now via Tock.

Former 49er Ricky Watters dines in the Sunset

Per an Instagram post, former 49ers running back Ricky Watters spent some of his Easter Sunday out in the Sunset. Specifically, it seems the three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XXIX champion had Sunday brunch at Sunset Cantina, the casual Judah Street Mexican restaurant.