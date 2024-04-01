A New Restaurant From the Chef Behind Michelin-Starred Indienne Is Coming to San Francisco

San Francisco is getting a new Indian restaurant from a pair of highly regarded chefs. Tiya, an upscale Indian restaurant by brothers Sujan Sarkar and Pujan Sarkar, is on track to open in late April at 3213 Scott Street, in the former home of Maybeck’s restaurant in the Marina District.

Both brothers bring accolades and experience to the project. Earlier this year, the James Beard Foundation named Sujan a semifinalist for the Best Chef: Great Lakes award; Eater Chicago previously called his Chicago restaurant Indienne “one of the most unique restaurants in America,” citing his graceful combinations of Indian and French cuisines. Indienne, which holds one Michelin star, was also named one of the best new restaurants in 2023 by Bon Appetit. Pujan, meanwhile, has spent the past 7 years as head chef of Rooh restaurant and will now oversee the kitchen at Tiya.

Details remain somewhat scarce about the Tiya menu, but the restaurant will offer both a la carte dining and a four-course tasting menu. The team is calling the cuisine “New Indian cuisine with California influences,” so expect seasonal ingredients from across the region used to create menus full of Indian flavors. The team says they’re hoping to keep things both affordable and approachable, so it’ll be walk-ins only for the a la carte dining experience in both the dining room and bar. Reservations for the tasting menu, however, will be available starting on April 15 via Tock.

Both the high-profile location on the corner of Scott and Lombard streets in the Marina District and the pedigree of the team make Tiya one of the most anticipated restaurant openings coming this spring. Maybeck’s, which reopened in June 2022 after a pandemic-induced closure with a reimagined menu and design, closed last March after less than a year in business. Tiya, meanwhile, will look to join a growing list of higher-end Indian restaurants in the Bay Area including relative newcomers such as chef Srijith Gopinathan’s Ettan and Copra, Arum in Los Altos, and, of course, Rooh in San Francisco.

For updates, follow Tiya on Instagram.