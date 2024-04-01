San Francisco’s Over-the-Top Bar Carts Make Every Cocktail a Tableside Experience

Pushed through dining rooms, weaving between tables, carts are once again making a resurgence in new Bay Area restaurants and bars. Holbrook House made a big splash in San Francisco’s Financial District in September 2023, capturing social media attention for its martini and Champagne carts, each summoned by the flick of a switch. A lightbulb indicates which drink customers seek — with an option to add-on some caviar upon the cart’s arrival. From there, staff will direct visitors to a drink that fits their palate, given a choice of spirits or Champagnes by the bottle or glass. It’s an experience meant to evoke the spirit of grand hotels in Europe, general manager and beverage director Hernan Martinez said at the opening of the restaurant.

The Holbrook House cart debut signaled a luxe offering befitting a bar and restaurant geared toward the working crowds of downtown, but soon more drink carts began appearing at other new restaurants and bars. Dark Bar in the mid-Market area of San Francisco has a highball cart, carrying spirits made in Asia; Fitoor in San Jose has a bar cart, and the owners promised offerings will change weekly, shooters mixed tableside one week, gin and tonics the next. With the upcoming opening of the Bank at Amador, a lounge within the private Amador club, comes a caviar cart primed for bumps and meal supplements. Meanwhile, the launch of a new cocktail menu at the Lounge at Bar Crenn comes with drinks “served with dynamic tableside presentations via vintage bar carts,” a press release says. “We have evolved, and our renewed vision is to create an experience that transcends the ordinary, where every sip and every bite tells a story and allows you to interact with us,” chef and owner Dominique Crenn said in a statement.

Carts were predicted to become a trend at the start of 2022, with newer restaurants creating moments such as tableside Caesar salads from celebrity chef Tyler Florence at Miller & Lux, or a fish sommelier at Estiatorio Ornos showing off the day’s seafood selection via roving cart. This is in addition to restaurants that have long included carts in their repertoires, including prime rib carved tableside at House of Prime Rib, bites selected from carts and trays at State Bird Provisions, or stacked steam trays of dumplings served via a cart at almost every dim sum restaurant with enough room for a server to maneuver through. “I tried to find some sort of experience that feels like a really good time, that makes it exciting to have dinner because it’s part of a show,” Florence told the Chronicle about adding carts to his restaurant.

Increasingly, however, drink carts — some with caviar options — have become the trend, bringing the energy of barside seats to every table. In 2021, low-ABV bar Red Window leaned into the bar cart trend as diners were still eating and drinking outdoors in parklets. “The goal for the bar cart is to bring something to people that was taken away during the pandemic,” co-owner and barman Elmer Mejicanos told 7x7. “We miss that interaction that happens when you’re seated at the bar and interacting with someone making you something delicious. Since we can’t seat you at the bar, we are bringing the bar to you in a safe manner.”

But even with bargoers mostly sitting indoors these days, pushable carts continue to be part of the drinking scene. It’s a cyclical trend that’s reared its head throughout the decades, such as bananas foster flambeed tableside in the 1960s and ’70s, or in 2014 when bar trolleys became popular at places such as the Connaught Hotel in London and the Stratus lounge in Philadelphia. As Punch pointed out then, it’s hard to resist a drink that’s already in front of you — and, increasingly, it’s hard to resist personalized service on a night out. On the hospitality side, it gives the bar team a chance to interact with guests.

Chef Joe Hou and Danny Louie put the food and cocktail menus together at Dark Bar, the lobby-adjacent lounge at the Line SF hotel. Acknowledging cart predecessors such as House of Prime Rib, Hou said at the bar’s opening that “everyone likes a cart” for the showmanship. In addition, he sees it as a way to break that wall between guests and staff and connect. “I think it almost makes us a little vulnerable, right? It opens up this conversation, like, hey, he’s not just the bar person in the back — there is a person behind it,” Hou says. “I think that helps build that connection with people, and I think that’s why carts have become a thing. We want to connect with people more.”