Breakfast Tacos and Rotisserie Chicken Take Center Stage at Noe Valley’s New All-Day Restaurant

There’s a new option for coffee and breakfast tacos or a family-style rotisserie chicken dinner spinning into Noe Valley. Todo el Dia, a new all-day restaurant from the team behind Tacolicious, opens at 4063 24th Street on Monday, April 15. Owner Joe Hargrave says the restaurant represents an evolution of the Tacolicious brand — mixed with a healthy sprinkling of nostalgia, specifically of drive-thru fire-grilled chicken dinners and a trip to Mexico from his youth. “It’s El Pollo Loco meets this restaurant experience I had as a kid,” Hargrave says of the inspiration for the new restaurant.

Noe Valley residents may recognize the Todo el Dia space as the former home of Village Rotisserie, the Australian-style chicken restaurant that opened in September 2021 and closed in June last year. The team came in and refreshed the space, adding a colorful mural that stretches down the length of the dining room out to the cozy patio. They redid the front of the space to house a coffee and juice bar instead of the old deli-like display and brought a small flavor of Mexico City to the back patio with fuschia paint and an array of succulents.

The fact that the restaurant already came equipped with a massive rotisserie meant roasted chicken had to be on the menu, and when combined with the years of experience Hargrave and chef Fernando Guzman brought filling fresh tortillas with slow-cooked guisados, there also had to be tacos. The result is a breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu that spans salads, tortas, tacos, and chicken, which can be ordered by the whole or half and can come paired with a range of sides.

On the taco front, Tacolicious fans should be warned there’s zero overlap between the tacos served at Todo el Dia and those found on the menu at Tacolicious. That’s by design, Hargrave says, since Tacolicious’s Valencia Street location is less than a mile and a half away. Instead, Noe Valley diners can choose from options such as pork chile Colorado; chile verde de pollo; and camarones Japoneses, a taco that comes topped with pickled cabbage and avocado mayo. Meanwhile, the family pack chicken dinner includes Rancho Gordo yellow eye beans, mint-cilantro rice, housemade blue corn tortillas, and Todo el Dia’s proprietary “orange sauce.”

But never forget this is an all-day dining restaurant, which means in addition to coffee and espresso (the team is using locally roasted Postscript beans) plus three kinds of juice, the breakfast menu also offers a nice range of options for food. Served from 8 to 11 a.m., the breakfast menu spans lighter fare like chia pudding and quiche, as well as egg and bacon tacos and huevos divorciados. Later in the day, beverage choices flip to include beer — the restaurant partnered with SF Brewing Co. to create a Noe Valley blonde ale — wine, and a handful of nonalcoholic options such as horchata-cold brew, tepache, and lemonade.

Hargrave, who’s lived in Noe Valley for years, says he hopes the restaurant will become a causal neighborhood favorite. It’ll be a place to pop in for a coffee and a quick bite on the way to work, or a spot to meet up with friends for coffee or lunch. Of course, as a father of three, he also envisions it as an option for neighborhood families to crowd around a table for dinner after a midweek soccer game or to pick up a quick dinner to take back to the house. Eventually, a limited menu will be available through DoorDash, and Todo el Dia will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

As a longtime San Francisco resident and small business owner, Hargrave says he’s committed to the city and its residents. As the impacts of the pandemic level out, he says the Tacolicious team has shifted to focus more on bringing their food into neighborhoods like Noe than expanding downtown. But he’s not planning to leave this city anytime soon. “While San Francisco is not believed by a lot of people to be a place to invest,” Hargrave says, “it’s my home. My kids grew up here, I’ve been here 30 years, my businesses are here, and my life’s here.”

Todo el Dia (4063 24th Street, San Francisco) opens on Monday, April 15, and will serve from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. with an all-day menu available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.