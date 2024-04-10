 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Michelin-Starred Restaurant Is Resurrecting the Former Dean & DeLuca Space in Napa Valley

The team at Press in St. Helena is taking over the former Dean & DeLuca space for a big marketplace

by Paolo Bicchieri
Inside of a business.
Press in St. Helena will open a big marketplce nextdoor called Under-Study.
Press
The team behind Press will open a sprawling testament to food and drink in the former Dean & DeLuca grocery space, next door to the 587 Saint Helena Highway South restaurant. It’ll be called Under-Study and a summer 2024 opening date is anticipated, run by Press chef Philip Tessier and director of operations Justin Williams. In an email, representatives for the restaurant wrote the new outlet will include a patisserie, a butcher shop highlighting Flannery Beef and Snake River Farms, counter service, a space for wine classes, and more.

Press is well-regarded for its 15 years in Napa Valley, earning a Michelin Star in 2022 and being named a “50 Best Discovery” by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants academy in 2024. The space will be shared by the Napa Valley Museum of Art & Culture, otherwise known as the MAC. Studio Terpeluk will design the space; the founder of the firm previously worked with renowned architect Renzo Piano on the California Academy of Sciences building as a project architect.

Building renderings of Under-Study, with a view of counter service
A rendering of upcoming Under-Study
Studio Terpeluk

Texas pizza chain headed to the Bay

Russo’s New York Pizzeria may have started in Houston, but it’s an international go-to for pizza and pasta at this point. Now, Chain Store Age reports that Italian American splendor is coming to the Bay Area for the first time with the company opening outposts in Danville, San Joaquin, Modesto, and Stockton. All are expected to open this summer.

Delirama replacement restaurant shutters

After a whirlwind of openings and closings, restaurateur and chef Cash Caris is calling it quits for the foreseeable future, shutting down his latest venture Elsie’s effective immediately. In an Instagram post, the mind behind Delirama and all its much-acclaimed pastrami told fans high-quality ingredients and a lack of sales made for an “insurmountable” situation. Now, he’s already on the hunt for breweries where he can hawk his fare through pop-up venture Little Pyro.

Micro panadería opens Saturday

As far as tiny businesses go, Florecita Panadería might be one of the cutest. The pan dulce dealer is small time no more, though, as its first permanent location opens Saturday, April 13. According to an Instagram post, head to 2823 18th street in the alley between Florida and Bryant streets between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m for pan de muerto and churro conchas.

