Take Macy’s. Leave Us the Cheesecake Factory.

Welcome to the Scene Report, a new column in which Eater captures the vibe of a notable San Francisco Bay Area restaurant at a specific moment in time.

Picture it: The year is 2004, and it’s the height of the Christmas shopping season. You spent the last 6 hours tromping around Union Square, popping into newly-opened H&M for a holiday outfit, perusing gift options at Macy’s, and window shopping at high-end places like Neiman Marcus and Gump’s down the street. Your feet are tired from hours of walking, and you’re ready for dinner. The logical choice? Cheesecake Factory.

This wasn’t just any Cheesecake Factory, mind you. Touching down in Union Square in 2000, this Cheesecake Factory location was — and remains — elite. The Cheesecake Factory perched atop Macy’s department store was the first of the brand’s Northern California locations, and decades later, it still boasts one of the most breathtaking views of the city. During those early years, Cheesecake Factory was a phenom, with diners crowding the waiting area as kids pressed their faces against the glass of the pastry case to ogle the cheesecake selections. The holidays were prime time for the chain restaurant, with the Union Square Christmas tree glittering within grasping distance from the 8th-story patio as ice skaters zoomed around in endless circles below.

Not to mention the endless food options Cheesecake Factory promised. The legendary brown bread staved off hunger, arriving shortly after diners were seated, as groups perused the legendarily lengthy menu. Rich pasta dishes, classic burgers, or a Chinese chicken salad all did their part to keep the peace among the hangry, shopping families making their final stop of the day: dinner sweetened with the promise of cheesecake at the end.

Now, news that Macy’s is likely to close as early as 2025 summoned a wave of nostalgia for the iconic Cheesecake Factory location that became inextricably linked in the story via its 24-year partnership. With a potential closure looming, it seemed as great a time as any to revisit. Here, then, was the scene at Cheesecake Factory on Friday, April 5, at around noon.

The wait: At the height of its popularity, Cheesecake Factory easily commanded an hour-plus wait, hungry customers tethered to the host stand via restaurant pager. Fortunately, an internet search revealed that the restaurant now takes reservations. For the easy breezy cost of one email address and enrollment into the Cheesecake Reward program, one can make a reservation and (at least as of this visit) receive a $5 discount off the final bill. OG Cheesecake Factory aficionados will be pleased to learn that despite an update to the street-level entrance, the elevator retains its original charm with photos of dishes lighting up with each floor you pass on your way to the eighth, where the Cheesecake Factory resides. Once inside, less than a handful of waiting parties crowded the space around the host stand waiting for a table. Not bad for a Friday lunch.

The vibe: The decor at this Union Square location is much like it always is at Cheesecake Factory restaurants, highlighting architectural elements from disparate sources including San Francisco’s Victorian beadboard wood paneling, Egyptian columns, and French limestone floors. But what other Cheesecake Factory locations lack is the aforementioned view of Union Square and the San Francisco skyline. On this Friday afternoon, the blue sky and spring-like weather served as the backdrop for the patio, as large parties and duos on dates soaked up the sun. Inside, booths were filled with families and a few screaming children, as well as a group work lunch or two. Throughout the meal, innocuous songs by the Strokes and Nelly Furtado played overhead.

The menu: The chonky Cheesecake Factory menu is much like what you remember, but there are signs of change within the many pages. The chile oil trend rages on in the form of Chili-Crunch Shrimp Pasta, a dish made with spaghettini mixed with sauteed shrimp, snow peas, Parmesan, sesame seeds, and crispy garlic bits. The eggroll sampler, meanwhile, highlights four spring rolls made with wonton wrappers and fried to a crisp, bubble-pocked exterior. Inside, the fillings are as Cheesecake Factory as can be, meaning the variety is plentiful — an avocado-stuffed version, a Tex Mex option with chicken and bell peppers, as well as a chicken taquito “egg roll,” and a cheeseburger-inspired version, each with a corresponding dipping sauce. Dishes under $10 are also highlighted, an effort to appeal to a budget-conscious crowd.

Other items remain as familiar as ever, such as the revered “brown bread” — the equivalent of a starter item welcome mat that grew popular enough to become a grocery store product. Other, maybe less-welcome, throwbacks include the “SkinnyLicious Specialties” menu made up of lower calorie dishes, whose name feels more of the ’90s diet fad era of Snackwell’s cookies and Quaker rice cakes, than of present-day 2024. Despite this, the cheesecake options remain gloriously untouched and eagerly paired with confections from other sweets giants, such as Ghirardelli, Oreo, Reese’s, Godiva, and Cinnabon. Meanwhile, other options such as the vanilla ice cream-laden fresh strawberry shortcake remain fresh as hell, with bright red strawberries tossed in sugar and sweetened enough to hold their own.

The verdict: Cheesecake Factory isn’t perfect. But it holds its own in this corner of San Francisco, as an approachable restaurant that aspires to be everything to everyone. It’s hard to imagine another restaurant that could both anchor the landmark space and fit the disparate tastes of both a group of 10 and a random solo diner. Certainly not with the aplomb and joie de vivre that Cheesecake Factory commands.

When asked about the Macy’s closure, a restaurant employee told this reporter that staffers were told the Cheesecake Factory will remain open for another 10 years, which is when the restaurant’s lease ends, though that remains unconfirmed by corporate headquarters — for now. So, fine, Macy’s may be leaving San Francisco, but I won’t mourn it. Just leave us Cheesecake Factory.