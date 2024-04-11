You Can Finally Eat at Petit Crenn Again — For Now

After being closed since the pandemic, renowned casual Hayes Valley restaurant Petit Crenn is making a comeback — but only for a few months.

Chef Dominique Crenn says in a release that Petit Crenn will reopen in mid-May and serve diners throughout the summer, until permanently closing in September. A representative for Crenn states that Petit Crenn “is still alive” but that the end of the restaurant’s lease forced the restaurant’s closure. However, the restaurant group will continue to expand in the U.S. and internationally.

Petit Crenn first opened at 609 Hayes Street in 2015, a follow-up to her three-Michelin-starred Atelier Crenn. The restaurant is Crenn’s more casual spot, a contrast to Atelier’s fine dining pedigree. “It’s an homage to the cooking of my mother and grandmother, really,” Crenn said of the restaurant ahead of its opening. “Atelier Crenn is my father, who was a politician, and Petite Crenn is my mother and grandmother— this is the way they served their food.”

Petit Crenn temporarily closed in July 2020, like many restaurants during that time, but has never fully reopened since. Since 2023, Petit Crenn has only opened on occasion as a pop-up, including a dinner series back in April of that year.

Reservations for the final run from mid-May to June will be released on Friday, April 12 at noon PST via the Petit Crenn website or Seven Rooms, with reservations for later dates to be announced. The restaurant will open Wednesday through Saturday, with dinner for $210 per person, with an option of wine or non-alcoholic pairings.

Update: April 11th, 2024, 10:27 a.m.: This story has been updated with a statement on the future of Petit Crenn and that beverage options are included in the price of the menu.