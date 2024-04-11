A Philz Coffee in Berkeley Just Became the First Shop to Unionize

It’s not just Starbucks workers who have labor power in their cups these days. The Philz Coffee on Gilman Street in Berkeley voted to unionize on March 19. Philz Coffee United, the name of the nascent union, has the support of all 16 staff members, voting yes in the election. According to The Daily Californian, this election comes on the heels of eight employees at the shop allegedly getting sent home for their pro-Palestine pins in December.

Philz Coffee CEO Mahesh Sadarangani told the outlet the company plans to work with the union. Still, Philz Coffee had its ups-and-downs last year, closing its beloved flagship location on 24th Street in October 2023. At the same time, workers in that original location said they were working under poor conditions in a building that was discovered to be owned by the company through investment company Humble Lion.

The Daily Californian reports the staff at the shop were emailed on March 13 that the location’s future remains uncertain as the lease expires in May.

Two chef all-stars team up for Passover

Hadeem, the pop-up phenomenon from chef Spencer Horovitz, is joining forces with chef Christopher Kostow’s Loveski Deli in Marin. In an email, the outfits say that from April 18 to 20 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. the two will serve “Passover favorites” in a first-come first-serve style. Details regarding price and menu are forthcoming.

Fillmore soul food destination debuts

Minnie Bell’s Soul Movement will debut at 1375 Fillmore Street, a special opening for chef-owner Fernay McPherson who grew up in the neighborhood. McPherson has operated the business at the Public Market Emeryville since 2018 as a restaurant stall; this marks her first permanent location of her own. The much-anticipated restaurant for hefty mac n’ cheese, rosemary fried chicken, catfish, and caramel cake opens Friday, April 19.

Italian cafeteria pops up in Sunset

Pop-up outfit Lani will take over the former Queens location alongside newcomer to the space Poorboy Coffee. According to Instagram, on Saturday, April 13 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. guests can drop by the Ninth Avenue shop for frito misto, braised chicken with olives, bay leaf pound cake, and more.