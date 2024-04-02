Melty Queso, Smoked Brisket, and Frozen Margs Are Coming to the Ex-Gaumenkitzel Space

By early summer, East Bay residents will have a new destination for a frosty margarita and a plate of barbecue. Heads & Tails Barbecue aims to open in early June at 2121 San Pablo Avenue in Berkeley, taking over the former home of Gaumenkitzel, which closed its doors after 14 years in late March. Operating partner Drew Majoulet says Heads & Tails will be first and foremost, a bar, but with an approachable menu of brisket, ribs, wings, and more. “It’s Tex-Mex meets California meets neighborhood bar,” Majoulet says. “We just want people to go there and be happy to be there.”

Before starting work on Heads & Tails, Majoulet spent the last 17 years working in San Francisco — including at Rich Table, Comstock Saloon, Cotogna, and Nightbird — and Austin, where he helped open Suerte, one of Eater’s Best New Restaurants in America in 2018. He hopes to create the kind of casual hangout Austin seems to have in spades, name checking spots including Stubb’s BBQ and Wagon Wheel. He plans to keep the bar and restaurant open from 11 a.m. to midnight seven days a week, and customers can either order their food and drinks at the bar or via QR codes on the table, creating a casual service style without the usual servers and bussers.

As for the food, Heads & Tails will be using a Southern Pride rotisserie smoker to produce its barbecue. “It’s a little bit of a cheat,” Majoulet concedes of the smoker, which uses wood but maintains a steady temperature via gas. But it’s also the same kind of smoker San Francisco barbecue spot 4505 Burgers and BBQ has used for years and doesn’t require special permitting or overnight tending. Majoulet says they plan to use mostly oak but may mix in some cherry and pecan if they’re able to source it consistently and sustainably. Aside from the smoked meats — brisket, pork ribs, pulled pork, chicken, and more — the menu will offer sharable starters like white cheddar queso, smokehouse poutine, and stuffed bacon-wrapped peppers.

On the beverage side, Majoulet’s keeping things simple: There will be six seasonal cocktails made with three or four ingredients each, plus frozen margaritas and frozen Irish coffee year-round. There are also four highballs and as many party shots. “I wanted to have shooters or cheekies because it shows, ‘Hey, we’re a bar,’” he says. “If you wanna have a lemon drop shot, we have it and we’re not embarrassed by it.” Beers will be the kind of packaged options you’d expect to find at a neighborhood watering hole, think Lone Star, Shiner Bock, PBR, or Montucky Cold Snacks. Plus, as an homage to Gaumenkitzel, Majoulet plans to have “a good selection of German kolsch,” rotating sours from Almanac, and perhaps a pilsner from East Brother Beer Co.

Though the space previously housed a restaurant, Majoulet says it’s not quite turnkey. They had to move the smoker into the kitchen and are installing a bar, which Gaumenkitzel didn’t have before. One plus: There’s a full bakery space already, so the team plans to make all the bread in-house. Eventually, they plan to get a license to distill their own spirits, so Heads & Tails will be able to produce everything from gin to vermouth and bitters. There will be sports on the TVs — “though we’re not a sports bar,” Majoulet says — and programming that spotlights various liquor producers and spirits to encourage customers to try new drinks. “We’re trying to really spin this as we are a low-key place,” he says. “We are not a barbecue nerd place, and we’re not a cocktail nerd place. We’re excited to just be open and available.”

Heads & Tails Barbecue is expected to open in June 2024 at 2121 San Pablo Avenue in Berkeley.